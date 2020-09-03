It doesn’t take much — usually just a couple nights with temperatures dipping into the 50s — for deer hunters to start seriously thinking about and planning for another season.
There are other triggers as well: sightings of velvet-racked bucks nearing the end stage of their antler growth; announcements that hunting licenses are now on sale for the 2020-21 seasons; antlerless deer license application deadlines; and season forecasts from wildlife agencies on both sides of the Pennsylvania-New York border.
New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation has released its season forecast for whitetail hunting and, without factoring in a wild card such as weather, it appears hunters should have good opportunities to harvest whitetails again this year.
Boiling it down to the wildlife management units in our area (WMUs 8Y and 7S), hunters should see good numbers of deer, with plenty of Deer Management Permits (for antlerless deer harvests) available to keep the population in check.
DEC biologists said deer numbers in WMU 7S, which includes much of southern Broome and Tioga counties as well as a slice of Chemung County, are on the rise and have been over the past five years. That trend has prompted the state to boost DMP allocations in the unit by about 20 percent, with residents having high odds of securing two tags and non-residents one permit in an effort to stabilize the population.
In WMU 8Y, which is comprised of the southern half of Chemung County in addition to a small portion of Steuben County, both the buck and doe harvests have been rising in recent years, according to DEC statistics. That has led the state to boost DMP numbers to keep the herd at current levels, so resident hunters will have a good shot at securing two tags and non-residents one, and with a little luck two DMPs.
Statewide, DEC biologists are expecting the overall kill to be similar or slightly above last season. DMP issuance statewide is up by about 10 percent. The deadline to apply for the antlerless tags is Oct. 1, and keep in mind your odds of securing a permit aren’t affected by when you apply (that is, you have the same odds no matter when you apply for the tags).
Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, doe tags continue to be allocated to hunters across the state, with sellouts in Wildlife Management Units 3A (which includes a small portion of northwestern Bradford County) and 3B (which includes all of Sullivan County and southern Bradford). For 3A, 21,000 doe tags were allocated, while 33,000 were doled out in 3B.
In WMU 3C, which includes much of northern Bradford County, a whopping 49,000 tags were made available, and at last check several thousand were still unsold. Hunters saw antlerless licenses for 3C available through the resident, non-resident, then first and even second round of unsold offerings, and there’s a good chance a few will still be unsold when over-the-counter sales begin Oct. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.