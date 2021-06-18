WILLIAMSON'S CHARLIZE SLUSSER

School: Williamson
Athlete: Charlize Slusser
Sports: Soccer, Cross Country, Track
Letters earned: Four letters (2 track; 1 soccer; 1 cross country).
Athletic awards/honors: Senior year (second team All-Region;
Second team NTL All-Star)
Class rank/GPA:
eighth out of 81/93.3190
Postseason individual and team accomplishments: NTLs two rimes; Districts three times; States two times.
NTL/District/Stats championships and honors: Districts (freshman second, sophomore third) State athlete freshman and sophomore years.
Academic awards/honors: Spanish and English award.
Community service: Food bank; cleaning graves/cemetery; LGBTQ summer event.
Future plans: Attend Ithaca College for track and field and the six-year physical therapy program..
Athletic Director: Mark Everett
Principal: Chris Kaufman
Parents: Kimberly Slusser
and David Slusser.
