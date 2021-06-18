WILLIAMSON'S CHARLIZE SLUSSER
Buy Now

School: Williamson

Athlete: Charlize Slusser

Sports: Soccer, Cross Country, Track

Letters earned: Four letters (2 track; 1 soccer; 1 cross country).

Athletic awards/honors: Senior year (second team All-Region;

Second team NTL All-Star)

Class rank/GPA:

eighth out of 81/93.3190

Postseason individual and team accomplishments: NTLs two rimes; Districts three times; States two times.

NTL/District/Stats championships and honors: Districts (freshman second, sophomore third) State athlete freshman and sophomore years.

Academic awards/honors: Spanish and English award.

Community service: Food bank; cleaning graves/cemetery; LGBTQ summer event.

Future plans: Attend Ithaca College for track and field and the six-year physical therapy program..

Athletic Director: Mark Everett

Principal: Chris Kaufman

Parents: Kimberly Slusser

and David Slusser.

Load comments