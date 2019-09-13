CANDOR- — After Spencer-Van Etten/Candor took a 6-0 lead, the Susquehanna Valley offense scored 55 straight points gashing the Eagles for 450 yards in a 55-6 win on Friday night.
The Eagles got the home fans up on their feet early in the ball game. Due to a bad snap, Spencer-Van Etten forced a fumble on just the second play of the game. Quarterback James Sutherlin, standout player from last week, once again took control rushing for a nine-yard touchdown.
On Susquehanna Valley’s second drive, miraculously, the Sabers once again fumbled on the second play of the drive. This time Hunter Cleveland blew through the massive offensive line strip-sacking quarterback Logan Haskell.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor failed to capitalize on the golden opportunity, and the Sabers made the Eagles pay by marching down the field and equalizing the game at 6-6 heading into the second quarter.
Haskell displayed his amazing arm and rushing ability in the second quarter passing for two touchdowns.
Haskell didn’t have to do much in the air finishing the game 9-for-17 passing for 166 yards and two TDs. He truly shined running the ball finishing with 96 rushing yards and a touchdown. Heading into the half down 28-6, the chances of a comeback looked bleak for the Eagles.
The Eagles opened up the second half of the game on offense and struggled to move the ball ultimately resulting in a punt. Quarterback Matthew Byrne had trouble finding time to throw in the pocket all night.
“They kept coming after us and putting pressure on us and we couldn’t block them up front.” Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Head Coach Mike Chafee said. “We didn’t give our quarterback enough time to throw the ball, and we couldn’t run the ball on the line either.”
Byrne had the bulk of the snaps at quarterback, but the Eagles utilized Sutherlin as well at the quarterback position. Bryne finished the game 10-29 for 110 yards with 1 interception.
“James gives us a triple threat at quarterback,while Matt is more of a pocket passer” Coach
Chafee said. “When James is in there, we try to utilize his legs. He has a phenomenal arm as well, but they took that away from us tonight with both Matt and James in the game.”
Susquehanna piled it on in the third quarter scoring 21 points. Haskell carved up the Eagles defense for a 34-yard touchdown and two other rushing touchdowns put the game out of reach.
SVEC showed some grit in the fourth quarter holding the opposition to only six points.
The offensive number differences were staggering.
The Eagles had 23 rushing yards on 17 attempts while Susquehenna Valley had 284 yards on 42 attempts. The passing yards were rather even, but the true downfall for the Eagles was going 1-12 on third down attempts.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor hits the road next Saturday, September 21, against Walton for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff in search of its first win of the season.
“These guys are defending state champs for a reason, so hats off to them” Coach Chafee said.
“These were both non-division games, and our season starts right now against the three divisional opponents in hope of winning our division.”
