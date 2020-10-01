The Athens boys soccer team won its game against Northeast Bradford on Wednesday by a score of 2-1.
Jared Ammerman and Daniel Horton continued to play well for the Wildcats, as they each scored in the second consecutive game.
Hoton struck first early in the game, and then Ammerman added his goal at the 21:38 mark in the first half.
Ammerman and Horton each recorded hat tricks on Monday against North Penn-Liberty.
Tyler Chambers recorded assists on both goals.
Athens outshot Northeast Bradford 21-1 and had a 10-1 advantage in corner kicks.
With the win, the Wildcats advanced to 5-1 on the season.
———
Wellsboro 13, Sayre 0
WELLSBORO — The Sayre boys soccer team lost 13-0 to Wellsboro on Wednesday.
Jack and Will Poirer each netted four goals for the Hornets, while Owen Richardson and Joseph Grub added two more each.
Wellsboro outshot Sayre 22-1 and had a 14-1 advantage in blocks.
Sayre’s next game will be at home against Northeast Bradford on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.