Athens BSOC 9-30
Athens’ Ryan Thompson races a Northeast Bradford player to the ball during Wednesday’s game.

 Ryan Sharp/Morning Times

The Athens boys soccer team won its game against Northeast Bradford on Wednesday by a score of 2-1.

Jared Ammerman and Daniel Horton continued to play well for the Wildcats, as they each scored in the second consecutive game.

Hoton struck first early in the game, and then Ammerman added his goal at the 21:38 mark in the first half.

Ammerman and Horton each recorded hat tricks on Monday against North Penn-Liberty.

Tyler Chambers recorded assists on both goals.

Athens outshot Northeast Bradford 21-1 and had a 10-1 advantage in corner kicks.

With the win, the Wildcats advanced to 5-1 on the season.

———

Wellsboro 13, Sayre 0

WELLSBORO — The Sayre boys soccer team lost 13-0 to Wellsboro on Wednesday.

Jack and Will Poirer each netted four goals for the Hornets, while Owen Richardson and Joseph Grub added two more each.

Wellsboro outshot Sayre 22-1 and had a 14-1 advantage in blocks.

Sayre’s next game will be at home against Northeast Bradford on Saturday.

