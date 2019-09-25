MANSFIELD — Ty Morrral led three Hornets golfers to break 85 Tuesday and lead Wellsboro to its sixth straight NTL golf sweep and a 30-0 record.
Joseph Prophets added an 80 and Brock Hamblin an 85 for the Hornets.
Wellsboro finished with a score of 322 and Cowanesque Valley, which was led by Austin Outman’s par score of 71, was second at 347.
The host North Penn/Mansfield Tigers were third with 367, followed by Towanda with a 394, Sayre with a 398 and Athens with a 400.
Gavin Blair led Sayre’s effort with an 87 that included a birdie. Kannon VanDuzer, who had three birdies, was right on his heels with an 88. Dylan Seck had a 95 and Jules Shay a 128 for Sayre.
Athens was led by Carson Smith who had a 96. Kyler Setzer carded a 100; Cameron Sullivan shot a 101; and Brady Smith had a 103 to close out Athens’ scoring.
The league will reconvene Monday at 1 p.m. at Tomasso’s for the league’s regular-season finale.
