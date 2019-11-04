JOHNSON CITY — In its first six snaps of Saturday’s Section IV Class D semifinal, Tioga had two fumbles and an interception.
That pick led to the first points of the game — a six-yard pass from Mike Griswold to Tyler Bruce with 9:01 to play in the first quarter — and fumbled the ball away on its second possession, but the game was pretty-much all Tioga from there as the Tigers advanced to the Section IV championship game by beating Delhi 41-20.
“I felt like we were rolling on offense. We just kept doing stupid things like fumbling the ball,” said Tioga’s Emmett Wood. “We had two fumbles and a pick early. If you take those away, we would have been driving. It would have been the same thing as the second half.”
“I felt like our guys weren’t ready to fire out, but I don’t know if we’ve fired out this year,” said Tioga Coach Nick Aiello. “We’ve given up a lot of first-drive touchdowns. We put the ball on the ground twice on that first drive and then tried to throw a screen — and we knew their front was big, but we didn’t realize they were a head taller than our tallest guy.”
Wood ran the ball 33 times for 277 yards and all six Tioga scores. Add in 127 more all-purpose yards on returns and the sophomore had 404 all-purpose yards on the day. In all, Tioga rolled up 396 rushing yards and gave up just 83 yards on the ground with 60 of those allowed by Tioga’s second unit on Delhi’s last possession.
“It was a heck of a week of practice,” said Aiello. “It was tough game planning for them because they ran a lot of different formations. We were also very concerned with their speed if they could get outside. I thought our perimeter guys and the shell of our defense played really well and I thought our line did a real good job against their main power run play.”
The Bulldogs only made it to the Tioga 24 after the second fumble recovery. That possession ended when Aaron Howard stuffed a fourth-down run.
The stop seemed to bolster the Tigers’ offense, which went 77 yards on 11 plays with Wood doing the honors from a yard out. Wood had runs of 13, 16 and 29 yards, with the 29-yarder being classic Tioga football. Nothing fancy there. Just run out of a tackle and run over a safety. If his body lean hadn’t gotten to far out in front he would have scored on that play. Instead, he scored several plays later on a 1-yard dive with 9:39 left in the first half.
The PAT was missed, leaving the game tied at 6-6, but that score didn’t last long.
On the ensuing Delhi possession, Brady Worthing dropped a Delhi runner for a five-yard loss on one play and batted down a Luke Branigan pass on the next. The punt went to Wood — it’s always a mistake to put the ball in that man’s hands in space — and when all was said and done, Tioga had the ball at Delhi’s 7-yard line. Wood scored on the first snap and ran in the PAT for a 14-6 lead with 8:29 to play in the half.
While Tioga’s defense bent a little, it didn’t break again in the half.
The Tigers weren’t really settled on the offensive end yet, so the half ended with a 14-6 Tioga lead.
“It’s been like this every week,” said Wood. “Teams start out strong with us, but I don’t think anyone can handle it. I think we have a really tough group. I think we got off the ball the same speed the whole game and they started slowing down.”
The Tigers put the game away in the third. After getting a quick three-and-punt, Tioga set up at its 25-yard line. One snap later, Wood was over midfield with a 31-yard run. Worthing had a 13-yard burst and Sloan Manuel added a 19-yarder to set the ball at the 1-yard line for Wood who ended the drive on the next snap.
Another three-and-punt by Delhi put the ball at the Bulldogs’ 37-yard line when the punt went 10 yards. Manuel, Worthing and Wood, in that order, finished off that short drive with Wood’s run covering the last 24 yards.
Tioga’s next score was almost a pick-six. Wood stepped in front of a Delhi receiver at his 24-yard line and went 76 yards to the house. Only a holding call at the 10 made the Tigers bring out their offense. Another hold put the ball at the 29-yard line but Worthing hit Cobe Whitmore 18 yards down field — his only completion of the day amid swirling winds — and Wood went the last 11.
“We talked about some things,” said Aiello. “Our line felt comfortable. They knew how (the Bulldogs) were lining up. When you go in at halftime and they can talk to you about it, that’s a good sign.”
The Bulldogs still had a glimmer of hope after Branigan hit Bruce with a scoring strike that covered 71 yards on the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Wood took that hope away with a personal five-play, 58-yard drive. Wood went 20 yards and then added a 28-yard TD run on the last two plays of a drive that left the Tigers up 41-12 with 9:18 to play.
Delhi put together a 12-play drive that Pardee ended with a 10-yard TD run with 4:40 to play and the Tigers played keep-away for the rest of the game.
Branigan had a fine day for Delhi, hitting seven of 12 passes for 165 yards and a score. Pardee led the Bulldogs’ ground game with 80 yards on 18 carries.
The Tigers (9-0) will play Walton (8-1) in a rematch of their season-opening battle — won 23-20 by Tioga — at 7 p.m. Friday at Johnson City High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.