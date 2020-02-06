WAVERLY — Qualifying for the Morning Times Doubles Shootout is complete and the tournament will now move on to head-to-head play.
There are a couple of changes this year. Due to unforeseen circumstances, only 89 teams completed their qualifying rounds. That means a few changes will need to be implemented in order to get to a round of 64.
There will still be byes for the top 32 qualifiers. One team outside of that will be drawn at random to also receive a bye.
Second, in addition to the winners of each of the head-to-head matches in Sunday’s round, the teams with the top three losing scores will also advance.
The IAC Bowling Championships are being held at the lanes on Saturday, so the Times Doubles only goes on Sunday this week.
There were no honor scores last weekend, but the weekend saw had its share of good games and series.
One bowler topped 700 twice over the weekend. Nathan Johnson had a 717 in the first-round and a 720 that included a 253 in the second round.
In all, there were eight series of 700 or better led by Jay Lansdowne’s 758 which included a 278. Dennis Strong rolled a 727 that included a 257; Alex Jones had a 716 that included a 257; Jared Joseph had a 279 to finish off a 715; Kevin Kirk threw a 258 in the middle of a 702; and Mike Ross hit 700 right on the dot in a series that included a 257.
Belinda Floyd was the only lady to top 600 with a 605.
There were also a number of other games over 250 led by the 287s rolled by Ernie Brennan and Jeff Crawford.
In addition, Michael Bellicui had a 279; Kary Erickson had a 268; Mike Leary rolled a 266; Justin Kinney had a 258; Cheyne Seymour rolled a 257; Ken Graham rolled a 256; and John Catablan III matched Mark Leary with a 254 each.
The pins will start falling at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at Valley Bowling Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.