VALLEY — Nobody thought it would come to this.
When talking with coaches before the 2020 fall season, not one thought we’d have a postseason. Most thought that the season would get through a few weeks and be done due to the COVID crisis.
But here we are with a regular season in the books — and looking into the postseason.
First up will be Sayre’s boys soccer team. Seeded seventh in Class A, the Redskins (5-8) will travel to 8-2-1 Millville today for a 4 p.m. start.
On Wednesday, Athens’ volleyball team, now 10-6, will participate in the District 2-4 playoffs on Wednesday. The PIAA District 2 website indicates that quarterfinals will be played at Berwick (the highest seed) beginning at 5 p.m. Seeded seventh, Athens is lined up to meet second-seeded Greater Nanticoke (12-1).
Next up is District 4 cross country at Warrior Run on Thursday. Sayre’s ladies will participate at 9 a.m. with the boys running at 10:30. Athens’ ladies will run at noon with the Athens boys to follow at 1:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the action ramps up with Athens in the spotlight.
At 1 p.m., Athens’ Lady Wildcats soccer team, seeded first with a record of 9-2-1, will host fourth-seeded Mifflinburg (9-6-1) in a District 4, Class AAA semifinal.
Following that game, Athens’ boys soccer team, seeded second in Class AAA with an 11-2 record will host third seeded Jersey Shore (9-5-2) at 4 p.m.
Rounding out the playoff week, Athens’ football team, seeded third in Class AAA, will take its 5-1 record south to play second-seeded Danville (6-1). That game is also at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.