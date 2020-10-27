VALLEY — Nobody thought it would come to this.

When talking with coaches before the 2020 fall season, not one thought we’d have a postseason. Most thought that the season would get through a few weeks and be done due to the COVID crisis.

But here we are with a regular season in the books — and looking into the postseason.

First up will be Sayre’s boys soccer team. Seeded seventh in Class A, the Redskins (5-8) will travel to 8-2-1 Millville today for a 4 p.m. start.

On Wednesday, Athens’ volleyball team, now 10-6, will participate in the District 2-4 playoffs on Wednesday. The PIAA District 2 website indicates that quarterfinals will be played at Berwick (the highest seed) beginning at 5 p.m. Seeded seventh, Athens is lined up to meet second-seeded Greater Nanticoke (12-1).

Next up is District 4 cross country at Warrior Run on Thursday. Sayre’s ladies will participate at 9 a.m. with the boys running at 10:30. Athens’ ladies will run at noon with the Athens boys to follow at 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the action ramps up with Athens in the spotlight.

At 1 p.m., Athens’ Lady Wildcats soccer team, seeded first with a record of 9-2-1, will host fourth-seeded Mifflinburg (9-6-1) in a District 4, Class AAA semifinal.

Following that game, Athens’ boys soccer team, seeded second in Class AAA with an 11-2 record will host third seeded Jersey Shore (9-5-2) at 4 p.m.

Rounding out the playoff week, Athens’ football team, seeded third in Class AAA, will take its 5-1 record south to play second-seeded Danville (6-1). That game is also at 1 p.m.

