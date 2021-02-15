TIOGA CENTER — In a nip and tuck battle, Tioga outlasted Spencer-Van Etten for a 38-33 Tioga County Division win Monday night.
The game truly was a see-saw contest. Tioga led by one after the first quarter but S-VE held a 16-15 lead at the half.
The third period ended with the teams tied 29-29.
Tioga’s Eve Wood, shut out in the first quarter, connected for seven of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Tigers pulled away.
Most of Liv Ayres nine points was done at the free throw line with seven makes, had nine points for Tioga. Meanwhile, Ayres’ teammate Reese Howey did all of her damage from the field and also wound up with nine points.
Ari Manwaring cleaned the glass for nine rebounds for Tioga; Wood and Howey had five boards each and Ayres blocked two shots for the Tigers (1-2).
Brooka Wilcox tickled the twine for 14 points to lead the way for S-VE. Also shut out in the first eight minutes, Wilcox did most of her damage in the middle two quarters with seven and five points in the second and third quarters, respectively.
Braelyn Hornick added nine points for S-VE (0-3) and Cassie Doane had four points.
Weather permitting, these two teams will hook up again at Candor on Thursday.
———
Saturday
NP-Liberty 62, Sayre 51
Host NP/L was able hold off a stubborn Sayre for the win.
Noah Spencer had 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Mounties and Brandon Thompson had 17 points and 10 boards.
Kevin Alexander had nine points.
Dom Fabbri led Sayre with 20 points and Jackson Hubbard finished with 12 points.
Zach Moore had six points and Matt Lane matched Connor Young with four points.
JV: Sayre won the JV game 41-32. Arnold had 13 for Sayre.
