McCutcheon Ram Duals
Sayre’s Cameron McCutcheon takes down an opponent during the Ram Duals on Saturday.

 Staff Photo

WYALUSING — The Sayre Redskins would start the 2019-2020 wrestling campaign with a 1-4 mark at the Ram Duals on Saturday.

Sayre picked up a 41-18 win over Elk Lake, while falling to Pocono Mountain East (42-30), Scranton Prep (48-24), Wyalusing (60-15) and Nanticoke (42-36).

In their win over Elk Lake, the Redskins would get a pin from Josh Wilson at 170 pounds and a technical fall from Jacob Bennett at 160 pounds.

Sayre’s Jordan Goodrich (195), Gavin Rucker (220), Nikolas Polzella (285), Cameron McCutcheon (120) and Lucas Frisbie (132) all accepted forfeits in the win.

Wilson and Glenn Romberger (182) both picked up wins by pin in the match against Pocono Mountain East.

Robert Benjamin (145) won by fall in the Redskins’ match with Scranton Prep.

Polzella picked up a pin and McCutcheon grabbed a decision win in the loss to Wyalusing.

Bennett and Rucker earned pins in the match against Nanticoke.

