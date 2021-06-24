'Wright' stuff; Collin Wright takes the Forbes

WAVERLY — Often the Gary Forbes Memorial Award winner has athletic accolades across several disciplines. It takes a special talent to get your name on the award when some people consider track, indoor track and cross country to be basically the same. In fact, the last time someone with Collin Wright’s sports profile won the award was in 2004 when Jon Smith won the Forbes.
Wright excelled in two very different disciplines. Both cross country and track and field involve running, but Wright noted that the two are very different.
“By the time I was in middle school I definitely knew I wanted to do cross country,” Wright said.
He said he wasn’t so sure about track at that point.
“I was a baseball player back then, playing Little League.”
“Cross country was something I always wanted to do and track has been one of the greatest experiences of my career as well,” he said.
Wright said that indeed, cross country was his favorite.
“That’s no discredit to track,” said Wright. “I’ve had some of my best teammates and most competitive races — it’s a totally different sport. It’s just that I’m definitely a distance runner so cross country, especially in the 5K and the variety of courses you get; there’s something unique and special about it.”
Wright said he had taken notice of the names of the previous Forbes winners.
“Definitely very talented and acclaimed company there,” he said. “The Valley has always produced great athletes, great competitors and I’ve been privileged to compete against some of them myself in my years here. I’m just very fortunate to be among that company and thankful for the opportunity to have competed all these years.”
Wright understands the degree of the honor.
“I’m fortunate that they selected me, and I’ve just put my best foot forward throughout my athletic career. I never left anything on the track or the cross country course. I just gave my all in season and out of season.”
Athletically, Wright holds the school record for the 3000 meter steeplechase, and the 3200 meter run for both indoor track and outdoor track. A 2021 IAC cross country champion and a state 3000 steeplechase competitor, he is a three-time state meet cross country competitor.
Athletics are an important part of winning the award, but so are academics and community involvement
Wright ranked among the top 10 academically and will receive his regents diploma, advanced designation, with honors and mastery in science on Friday. He is a National Honor Society member and a Junior Rotarian. He has volunteered with the Turkey Trot in Sayre for 15 years, and he volunteers with the Eastern States Marathon and the Special Olympics.
Wright will be attending Binghamton University in the fall as a biology major on a pre-med track. He wants to go into emergency medicine. He’ll get a taste of the kind of chaos that can be present in emergency medicine working as an EMT — he just got his certification — through his collegiate years.
He said that he handles chaos and stress well.
“I’m looking forward to working on the ambulance.”
What is more up in the air is competing at the collegiate level. With the course load and EMT work, Wright said that he won’t be competing at the collegiate level — at least as a freshman.
“I definitely have the opportunity to compete if I want it. Potentially after my freshmen year (I may compete), but I’m focusing on my academics because the pre-medical track is very demanding, and I am in love with the whole EMT and pre-med thing right now so that’s what I’m going to be focusing on. But make no mistake I’m going to be running every day and continuing that because that’s a life-long thing.”
He said he’d probably have more opportunity to run road races and his favorite, half-marathons.
“I’ve always loved the longer races and road races so I’ll probably run more of those in the area.”
His advice for anyone who wants to follow in his footsteps was simple.
“There’s no secret I can give. It’s ultimately that you have to out-work everybody. Everybody is born with different gifts, but whether it’s running and you have to put in miles or basketball and you’re shooting hoops, you have to outwork everybody else out there to be the best out there. That’s the bottom line.”
