Up and down day for Black Knights

TOWANDA — It was an up-and-down kind of day for Towanda at their Flynn Duals on Saturday.
The Knights went 2-1 in pool wrestling to earn a spot into the semifinals but then went 0-2 to finish 2-3 on the day.
“I thought we had some very competitive matches individual wise,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “Team wise we wrestled some teams that were better than us and it showed in some areas. I think our effort across the board was fairly good, but some individual matches it could have been better, but it is what it is. I think we got a wake up call as far as competition. We kind of know where we are and we’ll come in Monday and start working to improve.”
The Black Knights started off the tournament with a 51-19 win over North Penn-Liberty, an NTL match, then lost to Horseheads 54-28. They finished out pool action with a 54-27 win over Western Wayne.
In cross-over action, they lost to eventual champions Montoursville 56-18 then fell to Port Allegany 61-18.
Sexton had four wrestlers standout for him: Evan Johnson, Alex Perez, Tyler Hawley and Joey Vanderpool.
“I thought Evan Johnson had a real solid day for us,” he remarked. “He went 4-1 on the day with four pins. His one loss was to a regional place winner from Western Wayne so I think he had a solid day for us.”
Johnson weighed in at 145 but bumped up 152 at times. Perez weighed in at 220 but also moved up to 285 as well.
“He also went 4-1 on the day, and his loss was to a state place winner from Montoursville Cameron Wood,” said Sexton.
Perez had three falls on the day. Hawley went 3-2 on the day with his two losses to two state qualifiers — one in Pennsylvania (Port Allegany) and the other in New York (Horseheads).
In the opening match the Knights won 10 of the 14 bouts as Lacin Terry (182), Clay Watkins (195), Aaron Herlt (220), Wyatt Delamater (132) and Skyler Allen (138) all scored forfeits.
Joe Vanderpool (145) and Evan Johnson (152) both scored falls with Spencer Jennings (170), Alex Perez (285) and Tyler Hawley (120) earning decisions.
Against Horseheads Herlt (220), Perez (285), Allen (138) and Johnson (145) all earned falls while Watkins (195) earned a major decision.
In the win over Western Wayne, Watkins (195), Joe Vanderpool (145) and Terry (182) all had forfeits.
Perez (220), Shane Atwood (106), Hawley (113), Delamater (132), Allen (138), and Will Bowen (160) scored falls.
In the loss to Montoursville, Delamater (132) and Johnson (152) earned falls while Hawley (113) and Vanderpool (145) both had decisions. And in their loss to Port Allegany, Perez (285), Johnson (152) and Bowen (160) had falls.
Final standings were Montoursville (5-0), Horseheads (4-1), Port Allegany (3-2), Towanda (2-3), West Scranton (3-2), Central Columbia (2-3), Western Wayne (1-4) and NP-Liberty (0-5).
