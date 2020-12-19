Waverly Sportsmen's Club holds charity archery shoot
Buy Now

Members pictured with some of the toys collected for Toys for Tots include pro-archers Chuck Cooley, Erick Campbell (event chairman), local law enforcement officer, Chad Sackett.

 Photo Provided

The Waverly Sportsmen’s Club sponsored a charity indoor archery event on Sunday December 13th. The event benefitted the local Toys For Tots campaign sponsored by the Tioga-Steuben County Chapter of the U.S. Marine Reserve. Participants were asked to bring a new unwrapped toy in lieu of an entry fee.

Additionally, homemade baked goods were provided for raffle. All proceeds as well as several hundred dollars worth of toys went towards the U.S. Marine Reserves Toys For Tots campaign.

The indoor archery range at the club has been recently refurbished by members and was initiated with its first event on Sunday. Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

Load comments