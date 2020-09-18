The Athens and Sayre Boys Soccer teams faced off in a rivalry matchup at Alumni Stadium on Thursday, with the Wildcats emerging victorious by a score of 2-0.
After a scoreless first half, Ryan Thompson netted the first goal of the game just past the six minute park into the second half. Nate Quinn recorded an assist on the play.
A little over six minutes later, Quinn scored a goal of his own to put Athens up by two, where they would remain for the rest of the game.
Athens outshot Sayre 20-10 in the game, and goalkeeper James Jones made nine saves.
For Sayre, goalkeeper Cole Gellutis made six saves.
The Wildcats also had the advantage in corner kicks, with 10 compared to four for Sayre.
“Sayre’s players have improved from last season,” Athens coach Jacob Lezak said. “They worked hard tonight and made it frustrating for us.”
“We knew this was going to take time this season,” he added. “I’m pleased with many players and performances on the field. Every player has room to improve.”
With the win, Athens improved to 2-0-0 on the season.
Sayre fell to 1-1-0 with the loss
Athens will travel to Williamson for its next game on Tuesday at 4 p.m., and Sayre will also play on the road against Sullivan County on Saturday afternoon at 2:30.
