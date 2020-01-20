WAVERLY — Tioga sent nine wrestlers to the finals and saw five win titles at the Interscholastic Athletic Conference Championships Saturday.
Harrington noted that this is just the first step for his team.
“It’s a good springboard to next week at the Section IV Duals,” said Harrington. “First goal is to win the league, then win the Section IV Duals and we’ll look at individual accomplishments after that. It feels good to be right where we want to be.”
Waverly had a solid third-place finish and SVEC was seventh.
“We had two in the finals, but we were looking to have a better showing,” said Waverly Coach Devin Witman. “Some of our wrestlers did not wrestle up to their ability and to give credit is due, some of our wrestlers went above their ability, which really shocks my assistant coaches and me. Some of the wrestlers that we’ve been sleeping on kind of woke us up a little bit. Overall, it’s been a mix.”
That said, the Waverly program has come a long way in just the past few years.
“The growth has been huge,” said Witman. “From finishing up ninth, 10th in the league tournament with only a handful of wrestlers to now when we have almost a full lineup with wrestlers in the finals is huge. I only see good things out of our youth and modified programs, so hopefully, this trajectory continues to increase throughout the years and hopefully, this is our worst finish for the next 10 years.”
Tioga finished with 218 points with Newark Valley second at 166.5 points and Waverly, with 149.5 points, third. Marathon (138) and Dryden (125) finished out the top five in the 13-team tournament with Groton sixth at 108 points and SVEC seventh with 106.5.
“At 152 and below, we’re as good as anyone in the state,” said Tioga Coach Kris Harrington. “I feel real confident in that. Illness has been going through our team this week. I think we’re showing some resiliency, and to wrestle through some adversity shows the character of our team. That’s what we saw this week and I feel great about that.
“Hopeful,y we’ll trim back a little bit and really just train and prepare. I feel good about where we’re at right now.”
Two of the finals matched Tioga wrestlers. At 99, the final pitted Gianni Silvetri against teammate Levi Bellis. Silvestri got a pin at the one minute, two second mark.
At 120, Tioga’s Donovan Smith hooked up, with teammate Mason Welch. In the tightest match of the afternoon, Smith pulled out a 1-0 win.
Two local wrestlers met up at 106 as Tioga’s Caden Bellis met Waverly’s Conner Stotler. Bellis got the pin in 2:35.
The Tigers’ Brady Worthing was — well — Brady Worthing. The defending New York State champ won the title at 138, pinning Dryden’s Bobby Brotherton in 5:09.
Tioga’s final champion of the night was Emmett Wood at 152, A guy who knows a thing or two about football, too, rolled to an 11-3 win over Groton’s Anthony Rotunda.
The only trouble Waverly’s Ethan Stotler had with Newark Valley’s Connor Jacobson was getting the stick. Stotler had his way with Jacobson on the way to a 14-1 final.
SVEC’s John Hammond Jr. had the quickest pin of the final, decking Marathon’s Quinton Sengsounthone in 50 seconds.
Tioga’s Emily Sindoni made the final at 113 but fell to Moravia’s top seeded Andrew Hatch 8-6 when Hatch got a reversal in the final seconds.
Jacob Welch represented Tioga in the final at 126 but fell to Groton standout Kyle Willard, 10-7.
Tioga’s last finalist was Dom Wood, who was pinned by Newark Valley standout Josh Duke in 1:20 at 220.
SVEC’s Jacob Campolito also made it to the final at 195 but dropped an 8-4 decision to Newark Valley’s Joey Woodmanseee.
All three teams had other place winners.
For Tioga, Deakon Bailey finished fourth at 99, Aaron Howard was fourth at 195 and Jared Lamb was fourth at 220. Also for the Tigers, John Woodcock at 126; and Justin Hopkins at 132 each placed sixth.
Three Waverly wrestlers placed third. Rylan LaForest was third at 126, Trevor Meyers was third at 170 and Trent Skeens was third at 285. Mason Ham at 113 and Austin Kimble at 152 each made the consi final but finished fourth.
Also for Waverly, Garrett Skeens took fifth at 132, Kam Peters took fifth at 285 and Cole Stanton was sixth at 138.
For SVEC, Ousmane Duncanson took third at 132; Devin Beach took fourth at 160; David Knickerbocker took fifth at 138; and Anthony Spear was sixth at 195.
All three area teams will wrestle on Wednesday.
SVEC will wrestle at Waverly and Tioga will host Whitney Point.
