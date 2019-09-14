WELLSBORO — Waverly’s youth football program started the 2019 Northern Tier Youth Football League season at Wellsboro on Sunday.
Flag
Zi’Ran Thomas and Dallas Harbst scored touchdowns for Waverly.
‘C’
Waverly 31, Wellsboro 7
Waverly scored on the first play of the game when Brayden Bowman scored on a 65-yard run. Eli Keeney added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Hagen Parsons scored on a 40-yard run and Ian Ingerick added the PAT for Wellsboro to tie the score at 7-7.
From there on, it was all Waverly.
Bowman added touchdown runs of 65 yards and 62 yards for a 19–7 score after the first quarter.
Triton Floyd scored on a 35-yard run to make the score 25-7 at half.
Bowman would add a fourth TD run of 58 yards in the third quarter to end the scoring.
The Waverly defense was led by Brayden Bowman, Grant Spiegel and Eli Keeney.
‘B’
Wellsboro 19, Waverly 0
Maddon Mascho scored all three touchdowns for Wellsboro.
Brycen Fiske had 43 yards rushing and Chase Sinsabaugh had three receptions for 40 yards to lead Waverly on offense.
The Waverly defense was led by Jaxson Porter, Griffin Walter and Jeremy Cleveland. Axel Murray also had a fumble recovery.
‘A’
Wellsboro 26, Waverly 25
In the game of the day, Maxwell Mascho scored on runs of nine and 10 yards and also added the extra point in the first quarter for a 13-0 lead for Wellsboro.
Brance Vanalstine scored on a 62-yard run for Waverly to start the second quarter, and Mascho would score again and add the extra point to make the score 20-6 at half.
Ben Shaw scored on a two-yard TD run at the start of the third quarter to make the score 20-12. Vanalstine recovered a Wellsboro fumble and then scored on a 64-yard run. He also scored the extra point.
Wellsboro would score again when Marek Mascho hit Luke Rothermel on a 17-yard TD pass to make the score 26-19.
Bryce Laforest scored on a 22-yard run with under a minute left in the game to make the score 26-25. Waverly was stopped on the extra point attempt to end the game.
Vanalstine would finish the game with 176 yards rushing and Laforest added 80 yards. Shaw was 6-for-7 passing for 59 yards.
The Waverly defense was led by Austin Burns, David Macumber and Kaden McCarthy.
