Athlete of the Month: Aaron Lane (Athens basketball)

ATHENS — Aaron Lane has been about as reliable as the sunrise this basketball season.
He’s clearly among the area leaders in scoring at 23.3 per game (second in the NTL), but is equally adept at getting the big steal or fighting for a rebound if necessary.
Lane became the third member of his family to score 1,000-plus points in the first minutes of his team’s game at Troy on Jan. 21.
All of those are the reasons we selected Aaron as out Athlete of the Month for January.
Lane felt he had a good month, but knows there’s always work to be done.
“I thought the month went well,” he said, but added, “there are always areas to improve and areas to work on to help my game get better and stronger.”
As a team, the Wildcats went 10-0 in January and put themselves in position to take their first title in a few years.
Lane had a lot to do with that but has had help.
“We meshed a lot throughout the season,” Lane said of the Wildcats. “We had our ups and downs, but we’re trying to turn the boat around and start heading in a good way.”
The “downs” were a couple of February losses that left the Wildcats needing a bit of help to get that title.
With the win on Thursday (and Troy’s loss to North Penn/Mansfield), the Wildcats ascended to the top rung of the NTL ladder.
Lane sees those losses as opportunities.
“I feel like those losses are learning points in our season, and that we can step over them and win the showdown,” Lane said.
Before the Wildcats get the opportunity to open the 2020 Showcase at home on Thursday against Canton, the Wildcats will travel to Loyalsock today to tip off against an excellent Lancers team and have a tune-up on Monday at Edison.
Getting to know Aaron Lane
Favorite school subject: Robotics.
Favorite pro team: Celtics.
Favorite restaurant: OIP or OIG.
Favorite TV Show: (Anything on) ESPN. I watch a lot of 30 for 30s.
Favorite movie: I really don’t have a favorite movie. I have a favorite genre: comedy.
Future plans: Go to college, get a degree in engineering and hopefully play either basketball or soccer with the school.
