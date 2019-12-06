WAVERLY — Zach Vanderpool and Derrick Canfield rolled respective series of 696 and 654 for the Waverly boys as the Wolverines swept Dryden 4-0 Wednesday afternoon in IAC bowling.
Waverly’s girls also won 4-0, but didn’t have to work for it. As a new program, the Lady Lions have just one bowler.
Tioga’s guys saw just one bowler hit a 200 but did enough Thursday night to sweep Odessa-Montour.
Tioga ladies won the first game but suffered two close losses in going 1-3 on the day.
Waverly, Tioga and the rest of the IAC will take part in the IAC Kick-off Tournament at Valley Bowling Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Boys
Waverly 4, Dryden 0
Vanderpool opened with a 226 and followed that with a 255 and a 215 to miss his second straight 700 series by a mere four pins. Canfield started with a 214 and had a 211 before finishing with a 229.
Waverly won the games 1,009-733, 1,083-720 and 1,002-816 to take the total pinfall point 3,094-2,269.
Matt Mauersberg rolled a 238 in the middle of a 585 for Waverly, and Cody Blackwell opened his 577 with a 210. Also for Waverly, Richard Stevens rolled a 213 to finish off a 541 and Ashton Pritchard finished with a 527.
Eddy Pietrasz had a 677 for the Purple Lions on games of 211, 233 and 230.
Tioga 4, Odessa-Montour 0
WAVERLY — Kolton Pond led the way for Tioga, popping for a 235 in the third game of his 577 series.
Tioga won the games 806-798, 849-796 and 899-776 to take the point for total pinfall 2,554-2,370.
Gage Cain topped out with a 196 to finish off a 555 for the Tigers; Rocco Fariello had a 186 in a 531; and Dylan Slater’s best game in a 524 was a 187.
Also for Tioga, Frank Chapman had a 367 and Reed Cook added a 336.
For O-M, Austin Hoyt had a 515, Dom Elliott rolled a 209 as part of a 511 series and Eric Rumsey finished with a 510.
Girls
Waverly 4, Dryden 0
Victoria Houseknecht led Waverly with a 495 that included a 172 and a 189.
Shantilly Decker finished off a 457 with a 172, Rachel Houseknecht rolled a steady 445 and Sadie VanAllen opened with a 180 on the way to a 439.
Also for Waverly, Morgan Lee had a 359 and Megan Lee contributed a 340.
Stella Becraft, Dryden’s lone female bowler, finished with a total of 246.
Odessa-Montour 3, Tioga 1
WAVERLY — Games don’t get closer than these.
The teams split the first two games, each winning one handily. The third game, though, was a one-pin win for O-M and the Indians took the total pinfall point by just six pins.
Tioga won the opener 659-601 and the Indians took the second game 668-605. Odessa-Montour then won the third game 626-625 and the point got total pinfall 1,895-1,889.
Bailey Elston paced Tioga with a 465 that included a 181 opener.
Destini Sweet was next on the Lady Tigers’ scorer list with a 394; Mackenzie Macumber had a 356; Cassie Birney finished with a 334; Caroline Chapman had a 333; and Millie Grantham finished with a 275.
Jane Arias led the Indians with a 423 that included a 178 and Courtney Davis hit 400 on the dot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.