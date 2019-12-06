WAVERLY — Zach Vanderpool and Derrick Canfield rolled respective series of 696 and 654 for the Waverly boys as the Wolverines swept Dryden 4-0 Wednesday afternoon in IAC bowling.

Waverly’s girls also won 4-0, but didn’t have to work for it. As a new program, the Lady Lions have just one bowler.

Tioga’s guys saw just one bowler hit a 200 but did enough Thursday night to sweep Odessa-Montour.

Tioga ladies won the first game but suffered two close losses in going 1-3 on the day.

Waverly, Tioga and the rest of the IAC will take part in the IAC Kick-off Tournament at Valley Bowling Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Boys

Waverly 4, Dryden 0

Vanderpool opened with a 226 and followed that with a 255 and a 215 to miss his second straight 700 series by a mere four pins. Canfield started with a 214 and had a 211 before finishing with a 229.

Waverly won the games 1,009-733, 1,083-720 and 1,002-816 to take the total pinfall point 3,094-2,269.

Matt Mauersberg rolled a 238 in the middle of a 585 for Waverly, and Cody Blackwell opened his 577 with a 210. Also for Waverly, Richard Stevens rolled a 213 to finish off a 541 and Ashton Pritchard finished with a 527.

Eddy Pietrasz had a 677 for the Purple Lions on games of 211, 233 and 230.

Tioga 4, Odessa-Montour 0

WAVERLY — Kolton Pond led the way for Tioga, popping for a 235 in the third game of his 577 series.

Tioga won the games 806-798, 849-796 and 899-776 to take the point for total pinfall 2,554-2,370.

Gage Cain topped out with a 196 to finish off a 555 for the Tigers; Rocco Fariello had a 186 in a 531; and Dylan Slater’s best game in a 524 was a 187.

Also for Tioga, Frank Chapman had a 367 and Reed Cook added a 336.

For O-M, Austin Hoyt had a 515, Dom Elliott rolled a 209 as part of a 511 series and Eric Rumsey finished with a 510.

Girls

Waverly 4, Dryden 0

Victoria Houseknecht led Waverly with a 495 that included a 172 and a 189.

Shantilly Decker finished off a 457 with a 172, Rachel Houseknecht rolled a steady 445 and Sadie VanAllen opened with a 180 on the way to a 439.

Also for Waverly, Morgan Lee had a 359 and Megan Lee contributed a 340.

Stella Becraft, Dryden’s lone female bowler, finished with a total of 246.

Odessa-Montour 3, Tioga 1

WAVERLY — Games don’t get closer than these.

The teams split the first two games, each winning one handily. The third game, though, was a one-pin win for O-M and the Indians took the total pinfall point by just six pins.

Tioga won the opener 659-601 and the Indians took the second game 668-605. Odessa-Montour then won the third game 626-625 and the point got total pinfall 1,895-1,889.

Bailey Elston paced Tioga with a 465 that included a 181 opener.

Destini Sweet was next on the Lady Tigers’ scorer list with a 394; Mackenzie Macumber had a 356; Cassie Birney finished with a 334; Caroline Chapman had a 333; and Millie Grantham finished with a 275.

Jane Arias led the Indians with a 423 that included a 178 and Courtney Davis hit 400 on the dot.

