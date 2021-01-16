Athens boys basketball defeats Wellsboro in dramatic fashion

ATHENS- Athens sophomore Mason Lister hit the game-winning 3-pointer erasing a 13-point deficit to defeat Wellsboro 54-53 on Friday night.
Trailing 44-31 with five minutes remaining in the game, Athens head coach Jim Lister called a timeout hoping to create a much needed spark for his Wildcats.
“During the timeout I told the kids this is it. You either can come back in this game or get blown out of the gym and it is up to you to decide” Lister said.
The message resonated, igniting a magical run — tying the ball game 44-44 within three minutes. On the other hand Wellsboro failed to hold on to the lead it fought so hard to build.
“In the fourth quarter we fell asleep. We have to be able to protect the basketball and still create good scoring chances without quitting completely” Wellsboro head coach Steve Adams said. “Credit Athens; They got hot and started making shots and beat us.”
Wellsboro fought tooth and nail up until losing that lead, and have plenty to build off moving forward. Wellsboro Junior Liam Manning was an absolute wrecking ball on the boards and in the paint.
“I think Liam has the potential to be the most dominant center in the league when he wants to do so” Adams said. “I think tonight there were spurts where we saw that and can continue to build off of it.”
Athens came back and won, but coach Lister believes his team still has work to do if they intend to compete at the highest level.
The Wildcats had no issues creating scoring chances, but did not do enough to convert at a high percentage.
Athens trailed 21-17 at half, but arguably could have scored more. In the third quarter, the Wildcats stumbled out of the gates. Simple mistakes like missing six straight free throws and missed layups almost put the game out of reach.
However, coach Lister utilized a half-court press changing the tides on both offense and defense. In the fourth quarter, Wellsboro couldn’t find an an answer to the press creating an opening for the Wildcats.
Leading the way for Athens in the climactic comeback were Mason Lister and junior JJ Babcock. Lister scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter and Babcock led all scorers with 16 points.
With two seconds remaining in the game, Lister found himself all alone in the corner, and like the final scene of a sports movie, he delivered the game-winning shot sending the Athens crowd into a frenzy.
For a brief moment, it was as though things were back to normal and friends and family of the athletes joined together to celebrate sports in a way not seen in almost a year.
“I have been waiting for this to happen. We have struggled the last two-and-a-half games and it took us till the fourth quarter to really start playing our game” coach Lister said. “I knew these kids could do it. It was just a matter of them coming out of their shell.”
