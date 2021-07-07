WAVERLY — Waverly’s Little League Majors squad picked up a pair of wins over the last 30 hours to advance to the semifinals of the District 6 Tournament.

On Monday, Waverly downed Elmira Heights 13-3 to end pool play. On Tuesday, Waverly found out that its quarterfinal opponent, Elmira, has withdrawn due to lack of players. That sends Waverly to Big Flats at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for a semifinal matchup against the top seed.

Monday

Waverly 13, Elmira Heights 3

Waverly rapped out 11 hits and trailed only briefly against Heights.

The visitors went up 1-0 in the first, but Waverly scored five times in the bottom of the inning to take a lead it wouldn’t lose.

Maison Apgar walked to open the game and Jack Pipher doubled him home to tie the game. Griffin Walter and Eric Lewis added a single each and Rylan Yeakle doubled as Waverly took a 5-1 lead.

Heights cut that lead to 5-3 in the top of the second, but Waverly added a run in the bottom of the inning when Apgar singled and got to third on pitches that weren’t caught. Pipher then lofted a sacrifice fly to get him home.

After shutting Heights down in the top of the third Waverly erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the inning, with a three-run home run by Walter being the big blow.

Walter finished with four RBI and two runs off his two hits; Apgar had two singles and three runs; Pipher had two runs and two RBI; and Lewis had two singles and two runs

Also for Waverly, Yeakle added two singles and a run; Tyler Wolverton and Dan Cummings recorded a single and a run each and Rhylee Stotler scored once.

Yeakle pitched the first 2 1/3 innings, logging three strikeouts while allowing five hits, four walks and all three runs. Lewis finished up, pitching 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.

