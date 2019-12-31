Record-setting Wolverine tabbed as volleyball’s best

WAVERLY — Waverly’s Chloe Croft had a stellar senior season in which she set a new Waverly record for career assists with 1,038. Her assessment?
“It was a fun year.”
The 2018 season was magical for the Lady Wolverines as they won the Section IV Class C championship. Considering the loss to graduation of a number of very good players, nobody outside the program knew what to expect in the 2019 season. What they did was make it back to the championship match. Their season ended there, but the squad had exceeded the expectations of many.
“I won’t say it was unexpected, but it was in a way,” said Croft. “Last year was 100 percent unexpected — winning a sectional title. Then to get back there this year was crazy to me because no one really thought about that.”
She said that the general thought was that 2018’s season was a good run, but it would be hard to get back.
“Then we did it and got back there again. It was nice,”
“Coach (Kesha Sinsabaugh) told us at the beginning of the year that we had a big target on our backs because we did win the title last year, so we had to go out and prove ourselves. Lots or people knew that we lost a lot of good players but we still had a lot of talent on the team. We started off our season pretty strong, and we just maintained that and tried hard. Most of the games that we lost were five-set games. We didn’t give up at all. We showed that fight for the whole season.”
Croft said that getting off to a good start was key.
“The beginning of the season for volleyball is being able to figure out your team,” she said. “We had a lot of new players this year. We had five players who were in the sectional final last year, and we had two completely new players that we hadn’t played with at all. Then we had other girls coming up from JV, so it was a matter of meshing everyone and understanding where some people excel and where others need help. When we put everything together, I feel we meshed really well.”
Croft said that setting the assists record was nothing she ever would have thought about.
“Going into last year, I was thinking ‘maybe I’ll get some time here and there.’ I just wanted to help the team and I didn’t know that I’d even be a starter last year. When the first game came around and (Coach Sinsabaugh) said, Chloe, go set,’ I was like “Oh, wow. Okay’. The rest of the year that was how it went and this year the same thing. Two years ago, if I had looked at where we are now it’s crazy to think about. It’s nothing I would have expected.”
Croft hadn’t been a setter coming up, and the skill set required to be a setter is not easily learned. She said that she got a lot of help learning the position from last season’s seniors.
“Last year I was the main setter, but I think this year’s a lot different than last year because they helped me though a lot of it. It is a hard position to adjust to. You have to understand your team and where players like and don’t like the ball. This year, I know what I’m doing so I had to help other people out and give them the advice I was given last year.”
Croft said she was mentored into the role of a leader.
“We all have been through the ‘first varsity game jitters,’ so we understand where they’re at. We were away for the first couple of games and when we had our first home game, you could see the underclassmen getting a little hesitant on some things so it’s all about keeping them loose.”
Croft said her favorite moment of the year came at the start of the sectional playoffs when the Lady Wolverines, seeded sixth, traveled to third-seeded Lansing.
“That game was going to determine whether we went on (to the sectional final four) or not. We went to Lansing and our coach was at 99 wins. If we were to lose, the end of her career because this was her last year. If we were to win, it would be her 100th win and we’d go on as well. That was a big moment because we got to keep playing with each other and it was her 100th win.”
