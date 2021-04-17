SAYRE — Redskins and Lady Redskins dropped some winning performances in Friday’s NTL double dual with Tiowanda and Noth Penn/Mansfield but both teams went 0-2 on the day.

Towanda topped Sayre’s guys 106-41 and the Lady Redskins 119-24.

North Penn/Mansfield nipped Sayre’s guys 86-83 but the Lady Tigers clawed past the Lady Redskins 78-27.

Boys

Bobby Benjamin has the best day for the Redskins winning three times against North Penn/Mansfield and compiling a first and two seconds against Towanda, Benjamin won the pole vault in both meets by topping the bar at 10-feet, 6-inches. He also won the 300 hurdles against NPM and was second against Towanda with a time of 49.747 seconds. His third win against NPM was in the 110 hursles with a time of 21.28.

Zach Belles was a double winer for Sayre in both meets with a 40-8 in the shot put and a discus throw covering 108-10. Connor Young added a win in the high jump in each meet with a height of 5-0. Young was also second in the long jump at 17-0 and in the triple jump, clearing 33-9 1/4.. Donovan Wynn added a second vs. NPM in the discus, clearing 86-11 1/2.

Nate Romano took second in the 1,600 in each meet with a time of 5:44.77 and was second in the NPM meet and third against Towanda with a 2:42.06 in the 800.

Girls

Carrie Claypool was the brightest star in the girls meets for Sayre winning the 800 with a time of 2:54.50, the 1,600 in 6:06.51 and the 3,200 with a time of 13:21.84.

Lauren Krall too second in both meets with a high jump of 3-8 and was second in the North Penn/Mansfield meet in the long jump with a distance of 11-8 1/2. Ellie Bpyle also had a second in each meet in the shot put with a distance of 22-3 and Corey Ault was second against Towanda in the 1,600 with a time of 7:14.68.

