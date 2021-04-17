SAYRE — Redskins and Lady Redskins dropped some winning performances in Friday’s NTL double dual with Tiowanda and Noth Penn/Mansfield but both teams went 0-2 on the day.
Towanda topped Sayre’s guys 106-41 and the Lady Redskins 119-24.
North Penn/Mansfield nipped Sayre’s guys 86-83 but the Lady Tigers clawed past the Lady Redskins 78-27.
Boys
Bobby Benjamin has the best day for the Redskins winning three times against North Penn/Mansfield and compiling a first and two seconds against Towanda, Benjamin won the pole vault in both meets by topping the bar at 10-feet, 6-inches. He also won the 300 hurdles against NPM and was second against Towanda with a time of 49.747 seconds. His third win against NPM was in the 110 hursles with a time of 21.28.
Zach Belles was a double winer for Sayre in both meets with a 40-8 in the shot put and a discus throw covering 108-10. Connor Young added a win in the high jump in each meet with a height of 5-0. Young was also second in the long jump at 17-0 and in the triple jump, clearing 33-9 1/4.. Donovan Wynn added a second vs. NPM in the discus, clearing 86-11 1/2.
Nate Romano took second in the 1,600 in each meet with a time of 5:44.77 and was second in the NPM meet and third against Towanda with a 2:42.06 in the 800.
Girls
Carrie Claypool was the brightest star in the girls meets for Sayre winning the 800 with a time of 2:54.50, the 1,600 in 6:06.51 and the 3,200 with a time of 13:21.84.
Lauren Krall too second in both meets with a high jump of 3-8 and was second in the North Penn/Mansfield meet in the long jump with a distance of 11-8 1/2. Ellie Bpyle also had a second in each meet in the shot put with a distance of 22-3 and Corey Ault was second against Towanda in the 1,600 with a time of 7:14.68.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.