ATHENS — The host Lady Wildcats took on Towanda’s Lady Black Knights and earned the 3-0 sweep with set scores of 25-11, 25-11 and 25-14.
“That one day of practice helped the girls fine tune a few things and they played great,” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “It was a great game!. And thanks so much to the Athens BOE for allowing two spectators per player, we are all so appreciative. And thanks to spectators for respecting the distancing and mask rules. Together Everyone Achieves More.”
Kayleigh Miller dished upm 40 assists and added eight digs; Taylor Field logged 25 digs, Taylor Walker had 12 kills and 10 digs to lead the way for Athens.
“Kayleigh Miller guided the team with fantastic sets and got to every second ball,” said Hanson.”Taylor Field’s defense was beautiful, she is so graceful and relentless out there; and Taylor Walker had an incredible game, we had three hitters get double digit kills tonight. That makes me very happy!”
Also for Athens, Grace Witherow had 13 digs; Jenny Ryan packaged eight kills and eight digs; Kylee Jayne ended the night with 11 kills; and Ally Martin had five kills and three digs.
“Witherow had some outstanding digs in the back row and was very aggressive in defense,” said Hanson.
Wyalusing 3, Sayre 0
WYALUSING — The host squad barely trimmed Sayre in the first set 25-23, then went on to back-to-back 25-9 set wins.
Emma Smith, running a 5-1 on her own, had seven assists and three digs for Sayre with teammates Gabrielle Randall adding six kills and to blocks and Elizabeth Boyle adding 16 digs as libero.
Also for Sayre, Maddison Belles had four kills and two digs; Gianna Quattrini had seven gigs; Gabrielle Shaw added three kills and a block; and Brelin VanDuzer matched Allyah Rawlings with two digs each.
Wednesday
Troy 3, Sayre 0
TROY — Sayre’s match at Troy Wednesday night was considerably closer as the Trojans won the sets 25-17, 25-16 and 25-22.
Gianna Quattrini netted six digs, two aces and a block for Sayre, Rachel Vandermark added six aces and four digs, and Elizabeth Boyle packaged five assists with three digs.
Also for Sayre, Maddison Belles had three digs, two aces and two kills; Gabrielle Randall added four kills and a block; Gabrielle Shaw finished with two kills and a block; and Emma Smith had two digs.
