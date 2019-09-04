VALLEY — Some play in the spring, but for the Northern Tier League, fall is golf season.
The league started recently and the cream of the crop is clearly Wellsboro.
The Green Hornets were 10-0 as of this writing with a two-match lead over second-place North Penn/Mansfield, and at 6-4, Cowanesque Valley is a clear third.
Sayre and Towanda have swapped fourth and fifth early in the season with the two teams now tied for fourth at 3-7.
Athens has kept battling but currently stands at 0-10.
New Sayre coach Jamie VanDuzer welcomed four returning players and two newcomers, giving him just enough to field a full team.
Seniors Gavin Blair has led the way, repeatedly finishing near the top of the league with an average of 13 over par. Austin Outman of Cowanesque Valley and Wellsboro’s Ty Morral lead the way, shooting four over on average.
Other than Towanda’s Tyler Hawley and Wellsboro’s Joseph Prophets, nobody’s been better than Blair.
Sophomores Kannon VanDuzer and Dylan Seck, and freshman Colton Watkins have scored in both of the first two matches. Senior Jules Shay and junior Travis Wibirt round out the squad.
VanDuzer was hoping to be competitive with some of the other teams and has been.
With Lenny Pientka as head coach, Athens is lead by Brady Smith, who averages 106 through two matches and Travis Jayne, who is at 107.
Cameron Sullivan, Kyler Setzer and Carson Smith are all vying for the second spot on the team’s roster.
