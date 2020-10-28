MILLVILLE — Sayre knew it was walking into a tough place when it got the call to participate in the District IV Class A playoffs.
For the first 23 minutes, the squads battled to a scoreless draw. Once the Quakers got it going, though, they didn’t stop, handing Sayre an 11-0 loss.
The loss was a tough one, but Sayre Head Coach Greg Hughey said that this is better than last season.
“For our team, from where we’ve come from last year to this year, we’re night and day,” he said. “Last year, we weren’t anywhere near districts and this year we’re in districts.”
Hughey said that he’s proud of his guys.
“I’ve been happy to coach them. They’re a great group of kids. We’ve had a fun season. We’ve tasted winning a little bit this year. I think we’ve come a long way.”
Hughey said that he was happy his seniors had the chance to compete in districts.
“I’m glad that we got here for out seniors. They weren’t able to get to a district game throughout their careers and we finally got to one. I’m just tickled that they got to taste what it’s like to go to a district game.”
Cameron Laubach, who scored the first two goals, opened the scoring off a rebound for Millville at the 17:13 mark of the first half. Before the game was over, he would add three more goals — including a late one — and two assists.
In addition to Laubach’s scores — the second one was 1:41 after the first, Aaron Hack took a cross from Laubach and scored at 13:00 and Micah Savidge added a goal off a scramble on the left wing at the 7:28 mark.
The second half was a tally fest featuring the same guys who scored in the first half. Laubach scored off a direct kick and Hack scored again before Dylan Klinger scored with an assist from Laubach to make it 7-0.
The last four goals were by Klinger — with a Poust assist — two more Laubach goals and the final score by Sawyer Wodenhouse with 3:15 to play.
