ATHENS — The host Athens Lady Wildcats pulled out to a 28-10 halftime lead and never looked back in downing Cowanesque Valley 55-20 Wednesday night in Northern Tier League basketball play.
Haley Barry had seven of her 13 points in the first quarter to help Athens take a 12-6 lead.
Kayleigh Miller, who hit seven three-pointers on 13 shots for a game-high 21 points, had a pair in the second quarter to help the Wildcats pull away.
Athens took a 38-15 lead into the fourth.
Athens’ defense was stellar with Rachel Stephens leading the way.
“Rachel did an outstanding job guarding their best player (Mikayla Vargason) and controlling her,” said Athens Head Coach Brian Miller.
Vargason had four points, all on free throws. Abby Ackley led CV with seven points.
Miller added three assists for Athens and Barry chipped in six rebounds.
In addition, Stephens had seven boards; Caydence Macik pulled down six rebounds and had three steals; and Avery Priester handed out six assists.
Athens will visit Sayre tonight.
Boys Basketball
Wellsboro 80, Sayre 42
WELLSBORO — It was a rough night for Sayre’s boys in Wellsboro.
The host Green Hornets skunked the Redskins 23-0 in the first quarter and led 40-12 at the half.
Joe Grab had 14 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. Ty Morral added 15 points; Isaac Keane netted 13 points; Liam Manning tickled the twine for 10 points; and Conner Adams had nine points.
Matt Lane paced the Redskins with 11 points. Zach Moore and Luke Horton added six points each.
Sayre will host Troy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
