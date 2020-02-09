WAVERLY — Host Waverly’s boys won the whole thing at the IAC Bowling Championships Saturday afternoon.
Waverly, the regular-season Large School champion, led wire to wire on the way to a total pinfall of 2,942 and both the large school and overall titles. Waverly was up by 34 pins on Groton, which at fifth had the best finish of any small school team, after a game.
Then Waverly rode four individual games well in excess of 200 to a monster 1,103 in the second game for a 132-pin advantage with a game to go. Lansing passed Groton and took over second with a 1.067 in the third game, but Waverly’s lead held.
In the end, Waverly’s 2,942 won with ease over Lansing’s 2,859. Union Springs/Port Byron was third at 2,825; Dryden was fourth with a score of 2,811; Groton was fifth with a 2,798 and Tioga sixth with 2,771 pins toppled.
Zach Vanderpool shot a 277 and a 208 on the way to a 682, the third-best score of the day, to lead the Wolverines. Derrick Canfield had a 217 and a 213 to on the way to a 617 for Waverly and Matt Mauersberg had a 610 with a 213 and a 216.
Also for Waverly, Cody Blackwell had a 202 and a 208 on the way to a 560 and Ashton Pritchard finished with a 473.
Tioga’s Tigers, the regular season small school champs, were led on Saturday by Rocco Fariello’s 660 that included a 219 and a 247. Dylan Slater opened a 596 with a 200 and Kolton Pond’s 549 finished with a 218.
Jarrett Myers added a 483 for Tioga and Gage Cain combined with Frank Chapman on a 483.
Eddy Pietrasz of Dryden crushed it with an 802 that included a 279, and Lansing’s Ethan Caplan had the day’s second-best score with a 698.
For the IAC girls, there’s Union Springs/Port Byron and there’s everyone else.
Such was the case again Saturday as the Lady Wolves rolled a 2,752. US/PB led Edison by 78 pins after the opener and was up on then second-place Waverly by 124 after two. US/PB then threw down the second-best game in the league this season to pull away to the win.
Waverly finished with a 2,467 for second with Odessa-Montour third at 2,214; Groton fourth at 2,211; and regular season small school champion Candor fifth with a 2,207. Tioga wound up ninth with 1,906 pins.
Waverly’s Victoria Houseknecht rebounded from a sub-par first game to roll a 279 and a 200 for a 630 that was the second-best series of the day for the ladies.
Rachel Houseknecht opened her 519 with a 195, Morgan Lee had a 493 with a 188 at the end; Sadie VanAllen, Megan Lee and Shantilly Decker combined for 825 more pins. Decker had the best game of the group with a 181.
“The girls bowled great,” said Waverly Coach Pete Girolamo. “Overall, it was a really great performance by both teams.”
Bailey Elston paced Tioga with a 414. BobbiJo Tarbox finished with a 386, Caroline Chapman rolled a 379; Mackenzie Macumber ended the day with a 374; and Cassie Birney had a 353 at day’s end.
“We need to have a great week of practice, but I’m really excited that both teams have a legitimate shot — if we bowl well — to win a sectional title,” said Girolamo.
Girls teams from Tioga and Waverly will compete in Class Sectionals beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday.
The boys’ teams will need to wait one more day as their class sectionals are on Saturday at 9 a.m.
