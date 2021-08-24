WAVERLY — The Club Championship at Shepard Hills was held the last weekend in July in the 54 hole stroke play match.
In the Men’s Division, Shepard Hills own “Ty Webb” and The Valley’s Most Eligible Bachelor, Mark Steed, won his first Club Championship with a three day score of 220, besting former Club Champion Zach Sitzman in a sudden death playoff.
Steed tied up the match on the last hole in an exciting finish in regulation. They then re-played Hole No.9 in front of the “Patio Gallery” where Mark captured his elusive Championship.
The Championsip Flight was very competitive with over half the flight consisting of recent Club Champions. Zach was second and Ryan Murrelle finished third.
Adam Schumacher won the first flight with a 229, followed by Ted Darrow’s 231, and Dan Gizzi captured third.
Marc Felt turned in a solid weekend and topped the second flight with 232. Vic Northrup finished second with 239 and Derek Gowan placed third with 240.
Matt Lynch won the third flight with a 244, with 2021 Member-Guest Champ Steve Harvey in second with a 246, and Randy Simmons turned in a 248 for third place.
Jeff Babcock topped the fourth flight with a 259 being pushed by Tom Yeckinevich at 260,. Russ Dizer finished third.
In the fifth flight, Jon Bidlack took top honors with 269, Pat Bronson was in second. Kevin Jo Jo Raupers and Aaron Smith tied for third.
The entertainment committee chair Scott Yeager was absent from the competition this year.
Glory Kilmer won the ladies Club Championship — again. We believe it is her 17th Club Championship. Glory always competes for the top lady’s spot, but will gladly take time to play with a beginning player and help them out, as a true club champion would. Former Club Champion Libby Dolan pressed for the top spot and took second place.
