OLEAN — Not every story can be told in a straight line.
Waverly grad Brendyn Stillman didn’t go straight from high school to Division I baseball. He spent two years at Herkimer Community College working on his degree and honing his game.
He then made the move to St. Bonaventure where he started his junior season on a big run. Over the course of the seven-game season, Stillman hit .519 with six home runs, 11 runs scored and 13 RBIs.
That opening burst had him atop the Division I national list for batting average when the plug was pulled on the 2020 season.
He’d never had a run like it.
“I had success at Herkimer, but I did not have a two-game stretch that was as good as I had against Mt. St. Mary’s.”
Stillman went 9-of-10 with four home runs in the two-game set.
There were some differences in going from Herkimer Community College to Division I St. Bonaventure, but Stillman said that the Herkimer coaches had their players ready to move on.
“They did a great job of preparing us for those differences,” said Stillman. “In junior college baseball, you rarely see crazy arms. Most of the time, (the pitches) were in the low to mid 80s until we got to the regional tournament.”
Stillman said he did the bulk of his damage last season at the regional tournament where the pitchers were a little better and threw a little harder, adding that the biggest difference is speed.
“The biggest difference is the way the game is played at the Division I level,” he said. “It’s faster. Every team has guys who can hit and guys who throw hard. That was the biggest difference.
“Even in the Valley, you have guys who are big fish in a little pond. When you get out and play college baseball, you realize that there are a lot of guys out there who are just like you. You have to find things that help separate you from other guys.”
Second nationally in hits per game and home runs per game, having .594 on-base average and a 1.259 slugging percentage — also best in the nation — will do that for you.
Because the spring season was just beginning when it met its end, Stillman will have another year of eligibility.
“Academically, I’ll be a senior, but eligibility-wise, I’ll be a junior, so I have another two years.”
Stillman hasn’t been the guy who has generated a ton of buzz at the next level — whichever level that was.
“I was an under-the-radar guy out of high school and an under-the-radar guy coming out of Herkimer.”
Stillman said that being able to just go in and play — without crazy expectations — has helped.
“I can just go out there and play the game and be relaxed,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about stats really. I can just go out without having crazy-high expectations on me. I’m not sure if I have high expectations going into next year. I know it would be nice to continue that success from a team aspect so we can continue to win games.”
The main reason nobody was looking his way at Herkimer was a torn hamstring that cost him considerable playing time.
Still, he is getting a sniff here and there.
“There have been some instances with the Cincinnati Reds,” he said. “I talked with Lee Seras, a regional scout from New Jersey. He saw me play at Herkimer, so he knows my name from there. He came to watch a couple of guys. He knew of me. He gave me contact information and we talked a little bit, but nothing crazy.
Stillman said that playing with the Bonnies could raise his profile a bit.
“St. Bonaventure isn’t a big school, but we’re still playing Division I baseball,” Stillman said. “You’re seeing good competition. It’ll help get my name out there and the more success I have will help people know who I am.”
Stillman isn’t the only local star on the Bonnies’ roster. Sayre’s Matt Williams — like Stillman a junior — and Tioga’s Pierce Hendershot, a freshman, also play for St. Bonaventure. Williams started all seven games at first base for St. Bonaventure in the aborted 2020 season and batted fifth, two places in the order behind Stillman, who said it was nice to have familiar faces from a similar background.
“I made great friends at Herkimer. It was a great two-year run that we had there. I’m thankful for those guys,” said Stillman. “Going into Bona in the fall, I was really nervous starting over. I was 20 years old, but whatever age you are starting over is scary no mater where you are. It was nice having those two there to help make the transition easier.
“Matt and I have gotten really close. I spent every day at his house doing homework and hanging out. Even during quarantine, we’ll go to a local field and get some swings in.”
Stillman noted that his team has a strong lineup, top to bottom, and acknowledged that having Williams two batters behind him — and couple of good hitters at the top of the lineup — was a boost.
“Leading off was my buddy Garrett Boldt, who played at Niagara when I was at Herkimer. He’s a hard worker who sees pitches. Our two-hole hitter was Jeff (JP) Palczewski. He was in his senior year so he had a lot of experience. He’s a consistent contact hitter. He helped me see pitches.
“When you have players like me, Tyler Kelder and Matt Williams back-to-back-to-back, you have to throw to one of us and if you make a mistake, you’re going to have to pay.”
What Stillman doesn’t know is when he’ll be heading back to school.
“I know schools are going back in Phase 4 which could be in August so we should be good to go back for the fall and have fall ball.”
As is always the case, Stillman knows he has work to do.
“I have to get stronger and faster. I need to work on my arm strength. In the (batter’s) box, I need to keep the same simple approach, continue the plate discipline and work on pitch recognition. That’s big for me.”
Time will tell whether Stillman’s crazy season-opening run is a portent of things to come or a one-time experience. Either way, here’s hoping there’s baseball to be played in the fall.
