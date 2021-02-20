ATHENS — A hamstrung Athens squad, missing one starter, did not miss a beat in a 67-55 victory over the Canton Warriors Friday night.
The Wildcats have been forced to adjust and make due after losing starting point guard Shayne Reid to injury. Tucker Brown has taken over for Reid and Troy Pritchard has also stepped up recently. Both played major roles in Friday night’s win.
Brown scored 14 points and Pritchard scored 12 — both serving as the focal points to sparking the Wildcats offense.
“Tucker has stepped up for us,” Athens head coach Jim Lister said. “We lost our starting point guard in Reid due to injury so Tucker is our point guard now and he is taking control of the offense and running it. He is just getting better and better every game.”
Canton could not contain the speed and size of Athens, and no one did a better job at exposing that weakness than Pritchard. He demanded the ball in his hands and made the most of it making defenders look silly with college-level post moves and a nice soft finish in the paint.
“Troy is that constant motor that keeps working,” Lister said. “He wants the ball and he spends a lot of time in the offseason working on his post moves. He is not super big but he gets people in the air and is strong enough to finish.”
The usual suspects — Mason Lister and J.J. Babcock — also had nice performances taking the ball to the rack at will. Babcock led all scorers with 18, while Lister finished with 11 points.
Canton hung around and made it a competitive game. Isaih Niemczyk scored 19 points including the first nine points for the Warriors. Caiden Williams scored 14, proving work still needs to be done on the defensive side of the ball for the Wildcats.
Coach Lister acknowledged that his team needs to do a better job at facing the ball at defense and it is key that his team delivers a full performance rather than relying on flipping a switch when it matters most.
“I was happy with the performance. It was a good team win and we have a big game coming up going up against Northeast Bradford (today),” Lister said. “Then after that, we have four games next week so we just have to keep it going.”
Athens is right back in the thick of things tonight on the road against Northeast Bradford at 6 p.m.
Horseheads 65, Waverly 49
WAVERLY — The third quarter told the tale as visiting Horseheads held Waverly to four points in the period and posted 21 on its side of the ledger.
The teams played to a tie in the first quarter and the Blue Raiders only led the homesteading Wolverines 27-25 at the half.
But it was all Horseheads in the third quarter, leaving Waverly in a 48-29 hole heading into the fourth period.
“Horseheads has a very good, physical half-court defense,” said Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson. “We weren’t able to do what we wanted against their defense.”
Judson was not impressed with his team’s second-half performance.
“We played a very poor second half. We were disjointed. The second half is hard to swallow because I know we’re a better team than that.”
One player Judson was happy to see break out is Davis Croft.
Croft had his best game with a career-high 21 points and five rebounds for Waverly. Kobe Decker added 11 points and five boards with Brady Blauvelt and Liam Traub chipping in five points each and Ryan Lambert finishing with three assists.
Andrew McLaughlin led Horseheads with 23 points.
Waverly has no time to rest as the Wolverines will host Tioga at 5:30 p.m tonight.
Girls Basketball
Northeast Bradford 38, Athens 27
ROME — The Panthers outscored Athens in each of the first three quarters to get the win.
The first and third periods were particularly damaging for the Wildcats as NEB put 24 points on the board in those two periods to Athens’ 11.
Masie Neuber had nine of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter for the Panthers and Kayleigh Thoman had five of her seven points in the third.
Down 31-16 through three periods, Athens’ offense clicked a little better in the fourth period buoyed by Caydence Macik’s seven points in the frame.
Macik finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Athens. Karlee Bartlow had nine points and five boards and Kayleigh Miller finished with two steals, two assists and five poiunts.
Also for Athens, Rachel Stephens had five rebounds and Hannah Blackman had three steals.
Athens will host Central Columbia today at noon.
