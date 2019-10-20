DRYDEN — The gritty Dryden Lions pulled away with a hard fought 1-0 victory Saturday night at Tompkins-Cortland Community College over a skilled opponent in Waverly.
Coming into this game, the Wolverines were favorites, but a week and a half of rest prior to the game may have hindered Waverly’s performance.
“A week and a half off before this game hurt us and it showed” Waverly head coach Tara Hogan said. “We were rested, but we are still nursing some injuries, and it didn’t help that two of our players immediately got head injuries to start this game.”
Just two minutes into the ball game sophomore Allison Campbell was hit in the face with the ball on a defensive clearance. Campbell was very shaken up and would not return to the game. Moments later junior Tessa Petlock was also hit in the face with a ball, but she would later return to the game.
The stop and go action was indicative of how the first half went for both teams. Waverly looked like the stronger team but struggled to string together passes instead relying on over the top through balls that went instead right to the Dryden defenders.
At the 28:20 mark of the first half, eight grader Paige Robinson found herself wide open for a shot on the near flank, but her shot towards the top right corner was nicely saved by the Dryden goaltender.
Waverly would have one more good opportunity as eighth grader Lea Vanallen was fouled on a breakaway just outside the 18-yard box setting up a perfect free kick. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, the opportunity was squandered as senior captain Melina Ortiz blasted the free kick wide right.
Neither team could generate chances on net as entering halftime Waverly only had two shots on frame while Dryden only mustered one.
The second half was more of the same as all of the action was congested in the middle of the field as both teams tried to find some head way. There were no clear-cut chances for either team in the second half resulting in the game needing to go to extra time.
“I knew they were going to come out hard; they are always an aggressive team” Coach Hogan said. “The whole game took place in the middle of the field, there was really no offensive moves for either team.”
In an effort to create a spark for her team Coach Hogan decided to move freshman Kennedy Westbrook into a more advanced role after excelling in her original left back position. The move worked to perfection as Kennedy injected some much-needed life to the Wolverine offense in extra time.
At the 7:44 mark of the first half of extra time, Kennedy found herself just outside the box with an open chance but shot over the goal. About two minutes later at the 5:55 mark, Kennedy burst through the Dryden defense but shanked the shot to the right.
In the dying breaths of the first half of extra time Dryden captain Alex Brotherson blew by two Waverly defenders before having her shot miraculously saved by junior Kaitlyn Clark who made herself big in net and shut down the opportunity.
“I moved Kennedy forward, and it payed dividends because of how aggressive she is in the air. She is one of the few players on this team that will go into the air for anything” Hogan said. “After that save in overtime, I told Kate that was the best save of her career.”
With just over five minutes remaining, Brotherson once again broke down the Waverly defense finding herself one on one with the keeper, but she was taken down in the box resulting in a penalty shot.
Senior Ashley Scheidweiler easily dispatched the penalty into the top right corner of the net sealing the fate for the Wolverines.
“With what we are working with this year, I am not overly disappointed with this result,” said Hogan. “We fought to the very end, and even after they scored, the girls didn’t slow down and we were ready to go. With what we had, I am very happy with the result.”
Waverly is back in action at 3:30 p.m. Friday Oct., 25 hosting the winner of a first-round game between Newark Valley and Norwich in the sectional quarterfinals.
