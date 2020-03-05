OLEAN — It may be early in the 2020 collegiate baseball season, but Waverly grad Brendyn Stillman is garnering some attention.
The St. Bonaventure junior currently leads the nation for Division I in batting average with a .619; is second in slugging average at 1.429 and third in on-base average at .652.
He also has five home runs and 122 RBIs inb five games for the Bonnies.
———
Beaana Gambrell places at Big 10 Championships
Athens grad and Penn State sophomore Breana Gambrell placed seventh in two events at the Big 10 Championships over the weekend.
Gambrell was seventh in the long jump with a best mark of 19 feet, 2 1/2 inches and in the triple jump with a top distance of 39-10 3/4
———
Onofre five-time all-conference
Waverly grad Hailey Onofre landed on the North Eastern Athletic Conference All-Conference list five times after competing in the league meet recently.
Onofre joined teammates Nicole D’Aurizio, Shannon Simmons and Saoirse Murphy-Collins to make second-team all conference in the 400 free relay. The quartet also earned third team honors in the 200 and 800 free relays.
She also was third team in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:58.83 that put her on the top-10 list as the 10th best time in the event in school history and was third team in the 100 breast.
———
Hendershot errorless in 2020
Tioga grad and Penn State junior infielder Parker Hendershot has had 57 chances in nine games this season and has handled every one cleanly.
Hendershot is batting at a .294 clip with a home run, a triple, five RBIs and 10 runs scored.
———
Hammond a regular at Albany
Waverly grad and University at Albanu freshman Wendi Hammond is off to a good start for the Great Danes.
Hammond has pitched in six games with four starts and two complete games. She has fanned 15 in 25 innings with a 2-2 record and 3.36 ERA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.