SAYRE — The host Redskins closed out their 2019 campaign well Tuesday night by sweeping South Williamsport in dominating fashion.
Sayre won the opening set 25-6 and added two matching 25-10 wins for the 3-0 sweep.
Emily Brion led the way for the Lady Redskins with 14 points and two kills, and Lexi Post packaged six assists with three kills for Sayre. Emily Sutryk added six points, Madeline Wilson had three kills and Sarah Vandermark finished with a kill for the Lady Redskins.
JV: Sayre won the first set 25-6 only to see South Williamsport rebound for a 25-21 win in the second set.
Sayre then rolled to a 15-7 win in the tiebreaker to take the match.
Canton 3, Athens 1
CANTON — The match didn’t go the Lady Wildcats’ way, but a pair of standouts notched milestone moments in the match.
Taylor Field reached her 500th career dig and Kayleigh Miller got her 500th career assist in the match. On the night, Field had 26 digs, and Miller had 33 assists and 10 digs.
Athens won the first set 25-22, but Canton roared back to win the next three, 25-19, 25-19 and 25-23.
Athens’ Head Coach Heather Hanson still saw improvement.
“We played much better than our last match,” said the coach. “We’re still having a tough time holding that lead. Canton had aggressive serving.”
So did Athens, if you go by Cassidy Stackpole’s line of 24 points and five aces.
“We got stellar serving by Stackpole,” said Hanson. “(Leah) Liechty and (Kylie) Jayne were forces at the net, and Taylor Walker had a great debut as a middle and outside hitter.”
Liechty had 13 kills and five blocks; Jayne had seven kills; Walker finished with six kills; and Haley Barry wound up with 12 digs.
Athens will play Wyalusing in the District IV Class AA playoffs at Williamson on Saturday at a time to be announced.
