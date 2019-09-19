Players to watch
Sayre: Brayden Horton; Isaiah Firestine; Elmer Stevens; Jordan Goodrich; Corbin Brown.
Wyalusing: Mitchell Burke, Shane Fuhrey; Isaiah Way; Jackson Chilson; Christopher Vaskas.
Fast Facts
Sayre: The Redskins are gunning for their second NTL Division II title in four years … The most balanced team in the area, Sayre has 698 yards rushing and 673 passing … Three different Redskins have at least eight receptions … Isaiah Firestine remains the unquestionable lead back, but David Northrup and Pat Casterline are starting to work their way to a more prominent role in the running game.
Wyalusing: The Rams aren’t shy about putting Fuhrey under center if Burke falters. Fuhrey was 11-for-21 for 108 yards against South after Burke started out 1-for-13 … Way has three picks this season … Burke threw for a school-record 298 yards against Athens last Friday night … Fuhrey had six receptions for 209 yards and two long TDs last week.
Last five meetings
2018: Sayre 7, Wyalusing 6.
2017: Wyalusing 27, Sayre 6.
2016: Wyalusing 18, Sayre 6.
2015: Wyalusing 44, Sayre 14.
2014: Wyalusing 63, Sayre 6.
Last five years
Sayre: 29-29.
Wyalusing: 34-23.
