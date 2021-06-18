Tioga and Spencer-Van Etten divvied up 10 IAC South Small School All-Star nods in recent balloting by league coaches.

Leading the way for the Tigers are senior pitcher Kindra Wessels and sophomore catcher Mykenzie Thetga. Wessels hit .583 with an OBP of .632 and an OPS (on-base average plus slugging percentage) of 1.649. She had eight doubles, four homers, three triples, 26 RBI and 32 runs. Wessels struck out just once in 60 at-bats. In the circle, Wessels was 9-4 with 116 strikeouts and 24 walks in 94 innings with an ERA of 2.979 and a 1.255 WHIP.

Thetga, who had six doubles, four triples, two homers, 34 RBI and nine runs (she was regularly replaced with a courtesy runner) finished with a .532 batting average and had a 1.441 OPS.

Tioga’s other first-team selections are senior shortstop Olivia Ayres (.455 BA; .977 OPS; 24 RBI) and juniors Abby Foley (third base .462; .970 OPS; 27 runs); and Austyn Vance (Outfield; .471; 1.295 OPS; four doubles, two triples, two home runs; 24 runs and 17 RBI).

Tioga junior first baseman Julia Bellis was given an honorable-mention nod.

Spencer-Van Etten (individual statistics not available) had four players listed on the South Small first team. They are senior first baseman Christina Beebe; juniors Rhiana Lawrence (pitcher) and Hannah Martinez (second base); and eighth grade shortstop Faith Brenchley

