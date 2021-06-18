Tioga and Spencer-Van Etten divvied up 10 IAC South Small School All-Star nods in recent balloting by league coaches.
Leading the way for the Tigers are senior pitcher Kindra Wessels and sophomore catcher Mykenzie Thetga. Wessels hit .583 with an OBP of .632 and an OPS (on-base average plus slugging percentage) of 1.649. She had eight doubles, four homers, three triples, 26 RBI and 32 runs. Wessels struck out just once in 60 at-bats. In the circle, Wessels was 9-4 with 116 strikeouts and 24 walks in 94 innings with an ERA of 2.979 and a 1.255 WHIP.
Thetga, who had six doubles, four triples, two homers, 34 RBI and nine runs (she was regularly replaced with a courtesy runner) finished with a .532 batting average and had a 1.441 OPS.
Tioga’s other first-team selections are senior shortstop Olivia Ayres (.455 BA; .977 OPS; 24 RBI) and juniors Abby Foley (third base .462; .970 OPS; 27 runs); and Austyn Vance (Outfield; .471; 1.295 OPS; four doubles, two triples, two home runs; 24 runs and 17 RBI).
Tioga junior first baseman Julia Bellis was given an honorable-mention nod.
Spencer-Van Etten (individual statistics not available) had four players listed on the South Small first team. They are senior first baseman Christina Beebe; juniors Rhiana Lawrence (pitcher) and Hannah Martinez (second base); and eighth grade shortstop Faith Brenchley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.