Though football is only entering its fourth week, the playoff push is already underway, as the PIAA announced plans for postseason competition.
FOOTBALL DISTRICTS
The District 4 football playoffs will have a completely different look this year.
In Class A and 4A only two teams will advance to districts, as just a district final will be held on Halloween weekend.
In AA and AAA there will be four teams, down from eight most years, and the finals will be November 6 and 7.
Teams must play at least three games to be eligible for the tournament, so Canton, which has played just one game this year, and can’t start playing again until Oct. 13, still have a shot to make it into the postseason.
This year teams can opt out of the District 4 tournament, but they must make their decision by October 26.
While the higher seeds will again host the games, there is a caveat this year. If a school does not allow visiting fans, then they may not end up hosting the game. There is no word of who would host those games.
FOOTBALL STATES
Brackets were released a week ago for the state tournament.
However, news on Tuesday could shake up the PIAA Championships in many classes.
District 11 on Wednesday announced they would opt out of the PIAA Championships and hold their own tournament this year.
There were already individual schools in the state that weren’t playing sports this fall, and others who may choose not to play in states, but now the state tournament will be absent a district with over 60 schools in it.
