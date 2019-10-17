With just a couple of weeks left in the local high school season — and yes, it does feel like we just started yesterday — the playoffs loom large.
We’ve pretty much settled which teams will be playing and whichc won’t
Sayre and Tioga are in. Athens and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor are out.
Waverly has yet to be mathematically eliminated, but some pretty weird stuff would have to happen for the Wolverines to get in. Specifically, either Owego or Chenango Valley would have to lose out — and both play Johnson City — and Waverly, which will play Chenango Forks next week, would have to win out.
I’m not saying it can’t happen, but ...
Right now, we’ll deal with the teams that are in.
Sayre again is in good position, as you can see by looking at the playoff points:
Team W-L PWR
Canton 7-1 0.631515
Sayre 6-2 0.541900
Muncy 5-3 0.463323
S. Williamsport 4-4 0.416998
Montgomery 2-6 0.361564
Bucktail 1-6 0.234501
Sayre plays Muncy tonight on the road but may have enough of a cushion — even with a loss — to get the Indians at home in two weeks. Canton also has a nice cushion, but closes with Troy.
Even if Sayre was to win out, one Canton loss probably wouldn’t change the order. If Canton falls to North Penn/Mansfield tonight, (the game is under way as of this writing) though, the door could be slightly ajar.
I would be shocked to see Montgomery jump over South Williamsport, but with two games to go, many possibilities remain.
Tioga’s basically in also. The Tigers have two division wins and need just one more — against a Moravia team that has struggled — to garner their 29th championship in the 11-man program’s 57-year history (Tioga started with six man in 1957 and played eight-man football before beginning the 11-man program in 1962).
I’ll let that sink in for a moment.
That’s one title for every two years in existence. It means that Tioga’s success has matched many of the eras of greatness that the Sayre program has had in its 100-plus-year history.
And here we are again, watching two storied programs make playoff runs one more time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.