SAYRE — Wins were few and far between for Sayre’s thinclads as the boys and girls teams fell at home to Wyalusing.
Wyalusing topped Sayre’s boys 100-50 and the Lady Rams beat Sayre 120-18.
Boys
Zach Belles led Sayre’s effort with a pair of wins in the throws. Belles topped the field in the shot put by clearing 44-feet, 1 1/2-inches. His other win came in the discus, where his winning effort covered 115-3.
Also for Sayre, Tavone McClenny won the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.63 seconds; Bobby Benjamin took the pole vault by clearing the bar at 9-6 and the Redskins 4x400-meter relay team posted a winning time of 4:02.93.
Also for Sayre, Mason Hughey picked up second-place finishes in both the 400-meter dash and in the javelin; Connor Young was second in the triple jump; and Nate Romano was second in the 3200-meter run.
Girls
If wins were few and far between for the Sayre boys, the task was even tougher for the ladies.
Sayre’s one win in the girls meet was posted by Carrie Claypool, who ran a 12:39.77 to win the 3200-meter run.
The Redskins did have a few second-place finishes. Elle Boyle was second in the shot put and Claypool took second in the 1600-meter run.
In addition, Lauren Krall was third in both the 100 and the long jump; Corey Ault took third in the 800; and Kendra Merrill was third in the 200.
