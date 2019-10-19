Redskins bring home NTL championship

MUNCY — Two of the top football teams in District IV’s Class A battled in Muncy on Friday night with a title on the line and the playoff seeding still up for grabs.
Going into the game, Muncy was tied with Sayre for the top spot in the NTL Division II standings. However, Sayre was one spot ahead of Muncy in the District IV Class A power rankings.
The visiting Redskins would come away with a hard-fought 21-17 win over Muncy as they captured the NTL Small School crown and secured one of the top two seeds in the Class A playoffs.
The host Indians received incredible starting field position for their first offensive possession. Sayre’s punter had to go down on a knee to catch the snap on a fourth down punt attempt. The Indians started first-and-10 on the Sayre 23.
Ten plays later, Ethan Gush rushed into the end zone to put the Indians on the board first, 6-0. Ethan Gush added the two point conversion and the host led 8-0.
Sayre’s offense sputtered and the Redskins only managed a couple three-and-out possessions in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Redskins offense began to take over, earning eight first downs to Muncy’s one. Sayre put together an 11-play, 64-yard drive capped by Isaiah Firestine’s 5-yard rushing touchdown. The two point conversion was successful and the Redskins tied the score 8-8.
Muncy received the opening kickoff of the second half. Sayre’s defense held them to three plays and a punt. Sayre handed the ball to Firestine on the first play of the possession and he scampered 75 yards for a touchdown. The Redskins were unable to complete the two point conversion, but had their first lead, 14-8.
Sayre’s defense shut down the Indian attack and returned the ball to their offense with good field position. However the momentum came to a halt when the offense fumbled away the ball on their first offensive play.
Muncy took over on the Sayre 36-yard line, drove 30 yards and Isaac Boring hit a 23-yard field goal to draw Muncy within three points 14-11.
In the fourth, Sayre almost put the game away with a 12-play, 80-yard drive. The drive culminated in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Horton to Pat Casterline. Nic Bentley kicked the point after attempt through the uprights and Sayre was up 21-11.
But, Muncy answered with a quick drive punctuated by a 42-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Branson Eyer to receiver Ross Eyer. Sayre stopped the two point conversion attempt and held the lead at 21-17.
Muncy had time for one final drive, but it stalled just on the Sayre side of the field. Penalties left the Indians in third-and-long. Branson Eyer launched a pass to the 5-yard line which was tipped by their receiver, the Redskin defender and fell harmlessly to the ground near another Indian receiver.
The Redskin defense, and fans, gathered their breath for one last assault. Eyer launched another ball on fourth down, but this time Sayre’s Luke Horton had position and knocked the ball to the ground.
The Redskins offense was able to run out the remaining 51 seconds of the game to seal the victory.
Offensively, Isaiah Firestine led the Sayre ground attack with 19 rushes for 137 yards and 2 touchdowns. Quarterback Brayden Horton finished with 8 completions for 66 yards and 20 yards rushing. Jake Bennett also had key carries and finished with 26 yards on five carries. Pat Casterline had one reception, but it was significant, a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Sayre’s next game is at home against Athens for the annual Rusty Rail Game on Friday.
