Waverly grad Van de Wall getting the scoop

LOS ANGELES — In high school Van de Wall was a standout multi-sport athlete for the Wolverines.
At the time she was playing sports she was like many teens dreaming of meeting celebrities as she read magazines like J-14, UsWeekly, InTouch and Life&Style.
These days, Van de Wall interviews those celebrities for some of the very magazines she read as a kid.
“What I’m doing right now is what I daydreamed I would be doing when I was in middle school,” Van de Wall said. “The entire reason I decided to go into journalism is because of my obsession with magazines and the entertainment world — and now I get to interview celebrities on the regular and work for established entertainment brands like J-14 and UsWeekly (all while living in Los Angeles).”
Everything started at Waverly, where Van de Wall has fond memories of her sports career.
“I think back on my time playing high school sports often — predominantly when I’m working out and wondering how I used to run suicides up and down the basketball court during practice and continuously do diving exercises on the soccer field so effortlessly,” Van de Wall. “There’s no feeling quite like being on a team and feeling the collective nervousness together before a big game, the excitement after a big win, the lows after a loss and the dread before practice after one of those losses.
“The games I remember most vividly in both soccer and basketball were against Notre Dame and Sayre. Those games were always high stakes and the intensity we felt collectively as a team and as individuals was palpable. A lot of my best and funniest high school stories come from moments on the basketball and soccer team. I’m always telling specific stories of moments that had our team cracking up.”
In college, Van de Wall choose not to play sports, but she worked on the TV crew at Ithaca College to film the basketball and football games, that were broadcast live.
“I knew I wanted to be involved with sports in any way I could.”
Since high school it’s been a crazy journey for Van de Wall from Ithaca College to New York City and now Los Angeles.
“After high school, I went to Ithaca College and majored in journalism and minored in Web Programming. While at IC, I did a semester in Los Angeles and interned for UsWeekly and Angeleno magazine. It was there that I had my first experience attending celebrity events and writing articles for publication in magazines,” Van de Wall said. “After college I got a job in NYC for a young adult fiction website called Miss Literati and after about nine months, I began working at the teen publication J-14.com as a web editor.
“My job involved interviewing teen celebrities, writing articles online and posting on social media. A few years later I started as the digital features director at Bauer Xcel Media and was creating content for intouchweekly.com, lifeandstylemag.com, closerweekly.com, firstforwomen.com, womansworld.com and J-14. I was able to interview a whole slew of celebrities from the Jersey Shore cast to Ellen Pompeo. Shortly afterward, I transitioned into video — which is what I currently do for J-14, UsWeekly, InTouch, Life&Style, and Closer. I now produce content with talent for the brands and strategize to grow views both on YouTube and the websites.”
In March Van de Wall moved to Los Angeles.
With Covid a lot of what Van de Wall does today is through Zoom.
“Right now, I live in Los Angeles and work for A360 Media as a video producer for J-14, UsWeekly, InTouch and Life&Style. I interview celebrities — mostly through Zoom because of the current pandemic — and direct video edits,” she said.
Sports has played a big part in Van de Wall’s life.
“I don’t know who I would be today without sports,” she said. “Being a part of a team during some of the most formative years of my adolescent life was truly invaluable. Learning how to simultaneously excel both individually and collectively has taught me how to be a good friend, employee, manager and person.”
Sports will always play a role in Van de Wall’s life.
“Oh, absolutely!,” she said. “Here’s to hoping my future kids want to play sports, otherwise I’ll be sneaking out to local games to watch them by myself.”
