ATHENS — Athens’ Lady Wildcats rolled to a win over the Warriors but the Athens boys ran into a road block in a swim meet on Thursday.

Athens won the girls’ meet 109-76 but dropped the boys’ meet 92-70.

Athens will head south to take on Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Girls

Athens 109, Elk Lake 76

Lauren Neville, Taegan Williams and Brooke Kopatz won four times each for the Lady Wildcats.

The trio teamed with Allyson Rockwell to win the 200 medley relay in two minutes, 8.72 seconds and the 200 free relay in 1:56.26.

Neville added a win in the 100 free in 1:03.43 and the 100 back in 1:15.89.

Williams won the 200 IM in 2:36.70 and the 100 fly in 1:12.60.

Kopatz took the 500 free in 6:32.24 and the 100 breast in 1:16.78.

Boys

Elk Lake 92, Athens 70

The Wildcats had few wins in the meet.

Zac Gowin won the 500 free with a time of 6:05.66; Mason Henderson won the 100 back with a time of 1:16.05; and Thomas Toscano won the 100 breast with a time of 1:21.14.

Load comments