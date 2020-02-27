TROY — Athens had a tough draw Wednesday night with top-seeded Montoursville in town.
The Wildcats hung tough for a while, but then Montoursville found an opening and rolled to a 70-49 win in the District IV Class AAAA semifinal.
“Tonight was really good for us,” said Athens Head Coach Bob Woodward. “They could possibly be the best team we’ve played in a year, maybe two years. They’re strong. They share the ball well. They shoot the ball extremely well. They’re solid.”
Aaron Lane gave Athens a 2-0 lead off his half-court steal, but Austin Loe matched that for the Warriors a few seconds later.
The teams traded baskets once again with Mason Lister hitting for Athens and Loe again connecting for the Warriors.
Montoursville took a lead it wouldn’t relinquish on a Josh Burger three. Athens hung tough though and closed the quarter with a JJ Babcock layup that made it 14-10 after a period.
Loe, who finished with 20 points, opened the second with a basket from deep in the paint, and Athens’ Lane dropped a three-ball off a Troy Pritchard assist to make it 16-13.
Then the Warriors turned up their defensive wick a bit and stopped missing shots. Montoursville reeled off a 10-0 run led by five points by Burger to take a 26-13 lead with 4:08 to go in the first half.
The Warriors led by as much as 18 points late in the half before Athens got a stick back from Pritchard and a three from Lane to make it 38-25 at the half.
“I give my guys a lot of credit,” said Montoursville Head Coach Mike Mussina. “We rode up here over an hour on a bus, and being the number one seed you don’t expect to have to make a trip like that to play a district game. It took us a minute to get our legs under us. We played really well after the first quarter I thought. We started to figure out what they wanted to do and played good defense. I thought we rebounded really well, because I know they can rebound the ball. I was really impressed with our defense in the half court and how much we limited them to one shot.”
Loe, a bulky big man with moves underneath, scored eight points off assists from Peyton Mussina and Burger for the Warriors early in the third with just a Brady Smith trey going on the board for the Wildcats. That put the lead back to 18.
“We were able to push the ball inside. We were able to penetrate a little bit and either get all the way to the bucket or kick it,” said Mussina. “We got a few tip outs which gave us a second chance. I am so proud of our guys. We played well. Our guards handled the ball really well, and took care of their pressure. They’ve got some quickness out there and I am just pleased that now we have another chance to play for a championship.”
The suspense was largely gone at that point, but after Damian Hudson hit a jumper, the Warriors reeled off nine straight for an insurmountable 56-30 lead late in the third.
“We did some good things tonight despite how people may feel,” said Woodward. “I’m proud of these guys. Since Christmastime, we’ve bought into playing for one another and gotten rid of the selfishness.”
Woodward also praised the efforts of the Montoursville side.
“They’re strong and physical,” said Woodward. “We missed some shots early. They made some shots. We lost tonight but we’re going to turn this into a positive and get better. Now we’re going to prepare for our best game of the year.”
The Wildcats will play Jersey Shore Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
