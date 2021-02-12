Daytona 500

QUALIFYING REESULTS
1. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 191.261 mph. 2. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 190.219 mph. 3. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 190.178 mph. 4. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 189.577 mph. 5. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 189.565 mph. 6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 189.518 mph. 7. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 189.183 mph. 8. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 189.135 mph. 9. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 188.953 mph. 10. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 188.933 mph. 11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 188.699 mph. 12. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188.699 mph. 13. (36) David Ragan, Ford, 188.561 mph. 14. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 188.513 mph. 15. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 188.474 mph. 16. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 188.363 mph. 17. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 187.966 mph. 18. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 187.911 mph. 19. (33) Austin Cindric(i), Ford, 187.891 mph. 20. (16) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 187.793 mph. 21. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 187.723 mph. 22. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 187.672 mph. 23. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 187.656 mph. 24. (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 187.609 mph. 25. (41) Cole Custer, Ford, 187.266 mph. 26. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 187.219 mph. 27. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 187.017 mph. 28. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 186.858 mph. 29. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 186.765 mph. 30. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 186.455 mph. 31. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 186.154 mph. 32. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 185.866 mph. 33. (96) Ty Dillon(i), Toyota, 185.774 mph. 34. (77) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 184.631 mph. 35. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 184.551 mph. 36. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 181.558 mph. 37. (13) Garrett Smithley(i), Ford, 180.433 mph. 38. (78) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 180.054 mph. 39. (66) Timmy Hill(i), Ford, 179.942 mph. 40. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 179.734 mph. 41. (53) Joey Gase, Ford, 177.760 mph. 42. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 176.727 mph. 43. (15) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 0.000 mph. 44. (62) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, 0.000 mph.
