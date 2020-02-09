ATHENS — Host Athens raced out to a 15-4 first quarter lead and never looked back in dropping Lansing 45-29 Saturday afternoon.
Kayleigh Miller had nine of her 13 points in the opening period to lead the early charge. The Lady Wildcats led 25-10 at halftime and cruised home from there.
Caydence Macik led Athens with 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Miller added five boards, three assists, three steals and a block; Avery Priester had five assists; Haley Barry packaged seven points, four rebounds and four assists; and Rachel Stephens contributed four rebounds and four steals.
Morgan Boermen led Lansing with 13 points.
Athens will host Troy at 6:30 p.m. tonight in its last regular-season contest.
Boys Basketball
Loyalsock 79, Athens 54
WILLIAMSPORT — Things were going Athens’ way early Saturday afternoon.
The visiting Wildcats had Loyalsock down by 10 points in the first quarter.
Loyalsock, now 22-0, got it together in the second quarter and erupted in the fourth to pull away for the win.
The Lancers led 31-29 at the half and outscored the Wildcats in both the third and fourth quarters.
Aaron Lane led Athens with 10 points and Mason Lister added10 points, eight boards and three assists; Troy Pritchard chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
Also for Athens, Brady Smith had nine points and Damian Hudson finished with eight points.
Athens will visit Edison Monday night for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Bloomsburg 74, Sayre 46
BLOOMSBURG — The Redskins were able to keep it close for a half.
Then Bloomsburg threw a 25-9 run at the Redskins in the third quarter and that was that.
Bloomsburg held a 35-29 lead at the half before erupting.
Zach Moore led Sayre with 18 points and Corbin Brown netted eight points.
Sayre, 10-11, is in a precarious spot and needs to beat Montgomery on the road to advance to the District IV playoffs.
Tioga 48, Newark Valley 34
TIOGA CENTER — Newark Valley led Tioga 11-10 after the first quarter, but the Tigers clamped down on the Cardinals from there.
The win gives Tioga five wins in seven games after an 0-11 start.
Sam Taylor popped for 20 points in the contest to lead the way for Tioga.
Also for the Tigers, Ethan Perry had eight points with Derrick Gage and Caleb Allen netting six points each.
Tioga will play at Spencer-Van Etten tonight at 7:30 p.m.
