Waverly’s boys swimming team is primed to have another stellar year and looking keep a long winning streak alive.
At Sayre, the girls are set for a very strong season but the boys have only two swimmers.
In Athens, the Lady Wildcats have the group they’ve been waiting for and hope to make some hay in districts. The Wildcats boys are young but have shown promise.
———
WAVERLY WOLVERINES
Coach: David Mastrantuono
Assistant coaches: Kyle Ackland and Jeff Mastrantuono
Record last season: 15-0 dual meets; Section 4, Class C Team Champions
Returning swimmers: Seniors- Mike Atanasoff, Nick Janzen, Gage Streeter and Brandon Clark; Juniors- Collin Keefer, Max Pan, Dillion Madigan and Ryan Bennett; Sophomores- Kaden Wheeler and Matt Atanasoff; Freshmen- Oscar Williams, Ryan Clark, Jerrell Sackett and Simon Stevens; Eighth grader- Liam Wright.
Newcomers: Senior- Josh Lee; seventh grader- Riley Pipher
Swimmers to watch: Senior Mike Atanasoff is the reigning Section IV champion and NY state qualifier in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. He also holds the school record in both the 50 free and 100 free and holds the IAC record in the 100 free. Sophomore Kaden Wheeler holds seventh and eighth and freshman team records and will challenge several sophomore team records. Kaden is looking to achieve the state cut time in the 100 fly and 100 back. Senior Gage Streeter is the school record holder in diving for both six and 11 dive line-ups and looking to hit the state cut standard which he narrowly missed last year by four-tenths of a point. Junior Collin Keefer was the only four time Section IV, Class C champion last year at the sectional championships.
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: Mastrantuono noted that the Wolverines have a 30-meet win streak but won’t get to defend their Class C title due to being moved to Class B for sectional championships this year.
His goal is to challenge for another team sectional championship.
Any milestones players, coaches or the team may be approaching: Mike Atanasoff, Kaden Wheeler, Collin Keefer, Ryan Bennett and Josh Lee could reach milestones this season.
Notes: In his 30th year at the helm at Waverly, Coach Mastrantuono has moved beyond 400 career wins.
———
SAYRE REDSKINS
Coach: Carrie Wright
Assistant coach: Kristi Zimmer
Girls
Returning swimmers: Seniors- Jillian Shay, Jordan Maxim, Kayla Hughey; Junior- Tahnee Casey Coolbaugh, Sophomore- Jade Fairlie.
Newcomers: Freshmen- Hannah Green, Makenna Garrison, Ella Chilson, Elizabeth Boyle, Adriana Barnhart.
Swimmers to watch: Jillian Shay. “She’s a dynamic swimmer who is able to help the team in various events,” said Wright
Kayla Hughey. “Her success in cross country has her highly motivated and I expect her to make a big statement this year in the pool,” noted the coach.
Elizabeth Boyle. “Although only a freshmen, she has proved herself in practice and I am excited to see how she fares in District 4 competition,” added Coach Wright.
Boys
Returning swimmer: Sophomore- Ryan Maxim
Newcomer: Sophomore- Trevor Campbell.
Swimmer to watch: Ryan Maxim. “He continues to show amazing improvement and has proved himself in practice,” said Coach Wright.
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: “Although, our total numbers are down due to graduation, we anticipate to have competitive performances and have a great showing at Districts in February,” said Coach Wright. “Low numbers is an advantage to individual performances because it allows us as coaches to really focus individually to see where our kids can be competitive within the district.”
———
ATHENS WILDCATS
Girls
Coach: Shauntel Place
Record last season: 7-3
Returning swimmers: Seniors- Christina Bard, Abby Gifeisman, Isabelle Menard and Lauren Nevill; Juniors- Makenna Galvin, Katie Lynch, Kaitlin Kisner, Allyson Rockwell; Sophomores- Raven Gardner, Kaylee Grazul, Brooke Kopatz, Maggie Miller, Hannah Walker, and Taylor Walker.
Newcomers: Audrey Clare, Taylar Fisher, Allison Thoman, Taegan Williams.
Swimmers to watch: Place said that the entire team is worth a look.
“We have been waiting for this group of girls for a few years,” said Place. “Most of these girls have swam for WAAC and have been waiting to get to the varsity team. Lauren, Christina, Brooke, Raven Allyson and Taylor Walker were all district qualifiers. Taylor Walker went to states for diving her first year out. She should be accompanied this year by freshman Allison Thoman. Freshman swimmers hope to have some records fall with Taegan Williams and Taylar Fisher.”
Boys
Head coach: Mark Keister
Record last year: 6-4
Returning swimmers: Juniors- Mason Henderson, Joe Toscano, Zac Gowin, and Carter Jones; Sophomores- Reuven Gifeisman and Kaden Gorsline.
Newcomers: Seniors- T.J. Toscano and Nate Gorsline; Juniors- James Berringer Jones and Lucas Aquilio; Sophomore- Brendan Carter; Freshmen- Christopher DeForest, Ethan Denlinger, Travis Webster, Isaiah Teeter, Joe Blood.
Swimmers to watch: The Wildcats have a number of swimmers to check out.
“Mason Henderson (district qualifier) and Zac Gowin (district qualifier) are planning to team up with freshmen Chris DeForest and Ethan Denlinger,” said Keister. “Travis Webster will add his touch to the team as he can swim any event really well. Our amazing diver Kaden Gorsline (district qualifier in diving) is back on the board and hoping for a state qualification. All of the swimmers are looking to district qualify.”
