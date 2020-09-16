Friday, Sept. 11

Athens 10, Sayre 7 Wyalusing 25, Towanda 0 Wellsboro 48, Cowanesque Valley 6 Canton 34, Troy 28, OT Montgomery 43, Bucktail 15 Muncy 32, Warrior Run 7

Saturday, Sept. 12

Northwest 36, CMVT 6 Bye: North Penn/Mansfield ———

Monday, Sept. 14

Girls Soccer

Athens 5, Sayre 0 Wyalusing 2, Northeast Bradford 1 ———

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Golf

NTL match at River Valley CC — North Penn — Mansfield 332, Wellsboro, 352, CV 381, Athens 386, Towanda 402, Wyalusing 411, Sayre 426

Boys Soccer

Athens 2, Troy 0; Sayre 8, Towanda 2

Cross Country

Athens at Towanda: Girls — Athens 24, Towanda 42; Boys — Athens 17, Towanda 44

Volleyball

Canton 3, Athens 1

———

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Girls Soccer

Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 5:30 p.m. Athens at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m. Wyalusing at Williamson, 4 p.m.

———

Thursday, Sept. 17

Boys Soccer

Sayre at Athens, 5:30 p.m. Northeast Bradford at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m.

———

Friday, Sept. 18

Football

Athens at Canton Troy at Towanda North Penn/Mansfield at Wellsboro Cowanesque Valley at Wyalusing Northwest at Montgomery Bucktail at Muncy

———

Saturday, Sept. 19

Football

South Williamsport at CMVT, ppd. Bye: Sayre

Girls Soccer

North Penn/Mansfield at Athens, 10 a.m. Williamson at Sayre, 1:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Sayre at Sullivan County, 2:30 p.m.

———

Monday, Sept. 21

Girls Soccer

Sullivan County at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Sayre at Canton, 7:15 p.m.

Golf

NTL match at Tioga Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.

———

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Cross Country

Athens at Troy, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Athens at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m. Sayre at North Penn/Liberty, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Athens at Sayre, 7:15 p.m.
Load comments