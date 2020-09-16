Friday, Sept. 11
Athens 10, Sayre 7 Wyalusing 25, Towanda 0 Wellsboro 48, Cowanesque Valley 6 Canton 34, Troy 28, OT Montgomery 43, Bucktail 15 Muncy 32, Warrior Run 7
Saturday, Sept. 12
Northwest 36, CMVT 6 Bye: North Penn/Mansfield ———
Monday, Sept. 14
Girls Soccer
Athens 5, Sayre 0 Wyalusing 2, Northeast Bradford 1 ———
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Golf
NTL match at River Valley CC — North Penn — Mansfield 332, Wellsboro, 352, CV 381, Athens 386, Towanda 402, Wyalusing 411, Sayre 426
Boys Soccer
Athens 2, Troy 0; Sayre 8, Towanda 2
Cross Country
Athens at Towanda: Girls — Athens 24, Towanda 42; Boys — Athens 17, Towanda 44
Volleyball
Canton 3, Athens 1
———
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Girls Soccer
Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 5:30 p.m. Athens at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m. Wyalusing at Williamson, 4 p.m.
———
Thursday, Sept. 17
Boys Soccer
Sayre at Athens, 5:30 p.m. Northeast Bradford at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m.
———
Friday, Sept. 18
Football
Athens at Canton Troy at Towanda North Penn/Mansfield at Wellsboro Cowanesque Valley at Wyalusing Northwest at Montgomery Bucktail at Muncy
———
Saturday, Sept. 19
Football
South Williamsport at CMVT, ppd. Bye: Sayre
Girls Soccer
North Penn/Mansfield at Athens, 10 a.m. Williamson at Sayre, 1:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Sayre at Sullivan County, 2:30 p.m.
———
Monday, Sept. 21
Girls Soccer
Sullivan County at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Sayre at Canton, 7:15 p.m.
Golf
NTL match at Tioga Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.
———
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Cross Country
Athens at Troy, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Athens at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m. Sayre at North Penn/Liberty, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.