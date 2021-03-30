SPENCER — After over a week break in between their first and second match, the Tioga Tigers varsity volleyball team played back-to-back matches over the weekend with the second coming on Saturday against Spencer-Van Etten.
The Tigers found themselves in trouble against the Panthers early, but clawed back to win the first set narrowly by a tally of 27-25. The Tigers won the ensuing matches with ease to earn the sweep over their neighboring rival on the road. Tioga won the last two matches by scores of 25-17 and 25-12.
“It was a great match between the two teams,” said Tioga Head Coach Des Ford.
Junior Emme Hall had a dominant performance up front, finishing with 14 kills and nine blocks. Mariah Nichols set up Hall most of the night as she tallied nine assists in the match to go along with two blocks.
Senior Katelyn Perry led the visitors at the service line with 14 points and eight assists. Molly Bombard had six assists and six digs. Julia Bellis had six kills, while her counterpart in the front row, Reese Howey, had six blocks.
Spencer-Van Etten has dropped two straight close matches and will now travel to rival Candor on Tuesday night. Tioga, now 3-1, and undefeated in IAC play, returns to the court on Tuesday where they will travel to Newfield to take on the Trojans, who they previously defeated earlier in the season.
