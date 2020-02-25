WILLIAMSPORT — With the game on the line, second-seeded Athens relied on its top scorers to defeat a feisty Shamokin girls basketball squad, 41-38, on Tuesday night at Williamsport Area High School.
The District 4 Class 4A semifinal contest began with the third-seeded Indians taking a 17-14 lead into halftime as senior guard Sophie Rossnock led the way with a three-ball and a total of nine points in the first half. Grace Nazih gave Shamokin a three-point advantage after she took a loose ball, zipped across half court and finished with an easy lay-in just a second before time expired.
In the second half, Shamokin would get an and-one from Ari Nolter. Then, after the Wildcats missed three balls on back-to-back possessions, Nazih would splash a shot from downtown, giving the Indians a 20-14 lead.
Athens would not be denied, however. The Wildcats got seven points from Haley Barry and Kayleigh Miller drilled a shot from downtown to tie the game at 22.
In the final period, Shamokin was able to claw its way to a 37-34 lead, but once again Miller came up clutch with a rain drop at the 2:53 mark to tie the score.
With neither team able to put points on the board in the remaining minutes of regulation, overtime ensued with Athens controlling the clock for most of the quarter.
Indians Head Coach Jordan Rickert wasn’t pleased with Shamokin’s defense.
“Not talking on defense, losing their best players; I mean, we talked about the only three kids that really score are 4 (Miller), 2 (Haley Barry) and 35 (Caydence Macik) and those are the only three that scored. We didn’t do a good job of finding where they were at. Our best defense all year long I’m not sure where it was at at times and that’s when we broke down and that’s when they hit some big shots,” Rickert said.
Barry netted 17 points, adding seven rebounds and three steals for Athens. Miller and Macik added 12 points each with Macik grabbing seven boards. In addition, Rachel Stephens had 11 rebounds and Avery Priester handed out eight assists.
Dunn also said a few things went wrong in the semifinal defeat, “I think we had a six-point lead and we let 4 (Miller) come down and hit back-to-back threes and they took a lead after that. We kept with them, but I don’t know, we just lost communication with each other and lost sight of their players and fell apart a little bit.”
Macik — one of three girls to score for the Wildcats — made an easy lay-up and went two of three from the charity stripe, which was all Athens would need to secure victory and advance to the district finals where they will face top-seeded Danville.
“I mean we weren’t even viewed to have this kind of record and so we just proved everyone wrong in our season and then in districts, too. Everyone thought we would lose in the first game,” point guard Avery Priester said about the big year Athens is having.
Athens Head Coach Brian Miller enjoyed the resiliency his team showed despite being neck and neck with the Indians for most of the ball game. He also believes most games would be close between the two schools if they met again.
“I told their assistant coach, I believe it was, if we played each other ten times, I don’t think either team would win by more than five points or seven at the most. That’s because we are very similar. We both play hard. They need to score in transition. I think that’s a big part of their game is pressuring the basketball and scoring in transition. I think we did a pretty good job of not turning the ball over and giving them transition basketball,” Coach Miller said.
Kayleigh Miller added that she had faith in her team despite being down in the contest.
“I knew that we could get the game back up and going because every time that we were down by a few points here and there we always grabbed it and brought ourselves back up and just worked together, so I wasn’t worried,” she said.
With the loss Shamokin will move on to the consolation game where they will take on fourth-seeded Mifflinburg.
