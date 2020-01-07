Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Snow this morning will yield to a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. High 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.