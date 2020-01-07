SAYRE — Waverly used five pins and three forfeits to post a 48-21 non league wrestling win over Valley rival Sayre Tuesday night.
Sayre got on the scoreboard first in what would be the closest individual bout of the night. At 120, Sayre’s Cameron McCutcheon topped Waverly’s Mason Ham 15-3. McCutcheon got the first takedown, but Ham reversed his fortunes to knot the match at 2-2. McCutcheon, though, returned the favor for a 4-1 lead and upped the ante with three back points for a 7-2 lead heading into the second. McCutcheon elected to start the second on the bottom. A reversal and two more back points followed to make it 11-2. Ham added a point for an escape early in the third, but McCutcheon finished off the major decision with a takedown and two more nearfall points.
Waverly’s Rylan LaForest accepted a forfeit at 126 to begin a string of three straight six-point wins for the Wolverines.
After neither team put a wrestler on the mat for 132, the next two matches didn’t last two minutes total. Garrett Skeens got a quick takedown on Jake Burgess and finished with the pin at the 1 minute, two-second mark at 138 and at 145, Cole Stanton got a first-minute takedown on Bobby Benjamin and earned the pin at the 51-second mark.
His team now down 18-4 at 152, Sayre’s Jake Bennett got the Redskins back in it with a 15-0 technical fall. Waverly’s Austin Kimble earned a second-place finish at the Ross Cordell Tournament over the weekend but couldn’t handle Bennett Tuesday night. The Redskins standout put four points in the board in the first with a takedown and two nearfall points. He got a reversal and three more back points in the second and finished out the match with two sets of nearfall points in the third.
At 160, Waverly standout Ethan Stotler got those five points back and then some with a 23-second pin win over Josh Wilson and the Wolverines led 24-9.
That began a four-match string of six-point wins for the Wolverines to put the match out of reach.
Andrew Kimble picked up a forfeit for Waverly at 170. Then Trevor Meyers stopped Donny Abrams in 50 seconds at 182 and Gage Tedesco got the pin over Jordan Goodrich at 195.
There was no match at 220, but Sayre won two of the last three bouts.
The Redskins’ Nick Polzella turned Waverly’s Trent Skeens at 285 and took the pin at the 1:49 mark; and at 113, Layla Bennett pinned Waverly’s Madison Yale in 1:11.
In between, Waverly’s Conner Stotler accepted the forfeit at 106.
Waverly will get right back at it as the Wolverines host Tioga’s Tigers tonight at 7 p.m.
Sayre’s next action will be Saturday in the Montgomery Tournament. The wrestling is slated to begin at 8 a.m.
