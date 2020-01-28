WAVERLY — Tioga’s boys’ and girls’ bowing teams posted 3-1 wins over Candor, and Waverly swept Notre Dame in IAC bowling Tuesday night.
On Thursday, Tioga will visit Groton and Waverly will host Lansing.
Boys
Tioga 3, Candor 1
Rocco Fariello led the way for Tioga. He finished with a 258 for a 610.
Candor took the first game 882-856, but Tioga righted the ship and took the last three points.
Tioga won the second game 964-798 and the third game 936-874 to take the total pinfall point 2,756-2,554.
Dylan Slater opened his series with a 206 and finished the 597 with a 212, and Kolton Pond threw a 247 in the middle of his 576.
Also for Tioga, Gage Cain had a 478, Frank Chapman rolled a 474 and Jarrett Myers finished with a 466
Kody Floyd had a 229, a 207 and a 209 for a 645 to lead Candor, and Garrett Lindhorst finished a 606 with a 246.
Waverly 4, Notre Dame 0
ELMIRA — Zach Vanderpool opened with a 202 and followed that with a 266 on the way to a match best 652 for Waverly.
The Wolverines won the games 987-742, 951-918 and 839-830. Waverly won the point for total pinfall 2,777-2,490.
Derrick Canfield opened a 563 series with a 216; Cody Blackwell rolled a 536 and Matt Mauersberg finished with a 522.
Also for Waverly, Ethan Roberts had a 201 to open his 488, and Richard Stevens posted a 456.
Ashton Colunio and Anthony Lyon each had a 505 to lead Notre Dame.
Girls
Tioga 3, Candor 1
As was the case with Tioga’s boys, it took the Lady Tigers a game to get going.
Candor won the opener 571-566, but it was all Tioga after that.
The Lady Tigers won the second game 581-551 and the third game 669-641 to take the fourth point 1,816-1,763.
Mackenzia Macumber led Tioga with a 429, and Bailey Elston rolled a 384.
Also for Tioga, Mille Graham had a 356; Cassie Birney rolled a 327; Bobbi Jo Tarbox finished with a 297; and Destini Sweet wound up with a 293.
Kaitlyn Floyd led Candor with a 475.
Waverly 4, Notre Dame 0
ELMIRA — Waverly survived a challenge in the opener, and then cruised home from there.
Waverly won the games 653-643, 801-635 and 699-613 to take the total pinfall point 2,153-1,891.
Victoria Houseknecht led Waverly with a 484 that included a 209, Rachel Houseknecht added a 453, and Sadie VanAllen stepped up with a 402.
Also for Waverly, Shantilly Decker had a 396, Megan Lee posted a 385 and Haley Kittle finished with a 373.
Maddie Gleason rolled a 425 to lead Notre Dame.
